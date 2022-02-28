 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steve Kerr calls loss against the Mavericks a ‘good lesson’ for the team

Postgame Roundup: See what the Warriors had to say following their loss against the Mavericks on Sunday night.

By Ricko Mendoza
The Golden State Warriors blew a big lead on Sunday night as they would go on to lose to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 101-107. The Dubs had the game in full control until the 4th quarter where missed shots and bad defense led to a collapse of epic proportions. Here are some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr and Warriors’ players react to the loss:

The Warriors played well, and at times great, during the first three quarters of the game. They set the tone early with their suffocating defense which forced 11 turnovers in the first half. These turnovers led to transition plays that established an up-tempo game in favor of the Warriors. Unfortunately, in the 4th quarter, a 21-1 Dallas run gave the Mavs their first lead of the game as Golden State couldn’t make the adjustments necessary to slow them down.

In losses like this, it’s hard to pin the blame on just one thing. In actuality, the problem lies in the culmination of multiple bad things hitting at once (i.e., bad defense, missed shots, turnovers, poor substitution patterns, etc..). In the end, the team took a big-picture approach for the result of this game and treated it as a learning experience.

Here’s what head coach Steve Kerr had to say about the game:

Here’s Stephen Curry on what went wrong in the fourth quarter:

Here’s Kevon Looney on the mood in the locker room:

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Curry who has experienced enough tough losses in his career to know that these games happen and it’s important to learn from them. With that said, it’s still pretty deflating when it happens.

Recap

With this loss, the Warriors move to 43-18 on the season. They lead the Memphis Grizzlies by 1.5 games and trail the Phoenix Suns by 6 games for the top spot in the West. Golden State will now begin a four-game road trip that starts with a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

