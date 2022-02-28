Steve Kerr calls loss against the Mavericks a ‘good lesson’ for the team

The Golden State Warriors blew a big lead on Sunday night as they would go on to lose to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 101-107. The Dubs had the game in full control until the 4th quarter where missed shots and bad defense led to a collapse of epic proportions. Here are some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr and Warriors’ players react to the loss:

The Warriors played well, and at times great, during the first three quarters of the game. They set the tone early with their suffocating defense which forced 11 turnovers in the first half. These turnovers led to transition plays that established an up-tempo game in favor of the Warriors. Unfortunately, in the 4th quarter, a 21-1 Dallas run gave the Mavs their first lead of the game as Golden State couldn’t make the adjustments necessary to slow them down.

In losses like this, it’s hard to pin the blame on just one thing. In actuality, the problem lies in the culmination of multiple bad things hitting at once (i.e., bad defense, missed shots, turnovers, poor substitution patterns, etc..). In the end, the team took a big-picture approach for the result of this game and treated it as a learning experience.

Here’s what head coach Steve Kerr had to say about the game:

"We did not maintain our grit down the stretch. We let the momentum get away from us... our guys were kind of hanging their heads. It was a good lesson for us."



-Steve Kerr's thoughts on the Warriors collapse in the 4th & eventual loss to the Mavs. @kron4news #dubnation — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) February 28, 2022

Kerr says the Warriors didn't maintain their "grit" in the fourth quarter pic.twitter.com/JEubNuiKIO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 28, 2022

Kerr: "We can't just say, well, when Draymond and Andre are back, we'll be better" pic.twitter.com/4Adk947eAR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 28, 2022

Here’s Stephen Curry on what went wrong in the fourth quarter:

Steph says the Warriors' missed shots in the fourth quarter led to poor defense pic.twitter.com/GGm0psdsLR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 28, 2022

Here’s Kevon Looney on the mood in the locker room:

“Everybody is pissed off. There isn’t much that needs to be said,” Warriors forward Kevon Looney said about the Mavs loss. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) February 28, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Curry who has experienced enough tough losses in his career to know that these games happen and it’s important to learn from them. With that said, it’s still pretty deflating when it happens.

"Like to say it's a good lesson, but it sucks to go through," Steph on tonight's loss — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) February 28, 2022

Recap

With this loss, the Warriors move to 43-18 on the season. They lead the Memphis Grizzlies by 1.5 games and trail the Phoenix Suns by 6 games for the top spot in the West. Golden State will now begin a four-game road trip that starts with a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.