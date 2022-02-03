How to watch Warriors vs. Kings

The 53rd game of the season is about to tip-off as the Golden State Warriors take on the Sacramento Kings tonight. The game will be played at 7pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors are coming off an exciting 124-120 comeback win against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. The Kings will play their second game of a back-to-back after beating the Brooklyn Nets with a score of 112-101. Golden State and Sacramento played each other twice this season with Golden State winning both games. Their last game was played on December 20, 2021 and resulted in a 113-98 Warriors victory.

During their last game against the Spurs, Golden State listed most of their starting lineup as inactive. In a game with little expectations, the Warriors depth and young talent came up big with their hustle and heart to cap off a 17-point comeback. Jordan Poole led the way with 31 points while Warriors’ rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody played big minutes including 6 made threes from Moody.

The Warriors move on to tonight’s game against the Kings – a team in which they have a 3-game winning streak against dating back to last season. Sacramento has struggled this season as they are currently tied for the 6th worst record in the league. Prior to beating the Nets last night, the Kings lost 7 games in a row. In their last 10 games, they hold the worst net rating in the league while ranking 29th in defensive rating during that span. If there was ever a matchup for the Warriors’ offense to explode, it would be this one especially considering their veterans are coming off extra rest while their depth is coming off a big win.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney

Kings: Davion Mitchell, Tyrese Haliburton, Maurice Harkless, Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes

Regular Season Game #53

Who: Golden State Warriors (39 - 13) vs. Sacramento Kings (19 - 34)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)