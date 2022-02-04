Postgame News and Quotes: Warriors vs Kings

The Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings by a final score of 126-114. The Warriors’ offensive explosion included 20 made threes as they took advantage of a Kings team that has struggled this season especially on the defensive side of the ball. Here’s some of the highlights from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Klay Thompson ignites the offense

The Splash Bros were in perfect sync tonight and although Stephen Curry had an efficient night himself – 20 points, 7 assists, 4-of-7 from three, and one of the slickest passes you’ll see all season – it was Klay Thompson who set the tone early for Golden State’s offense. Thompson started the game 7-of-7 from the field while hitting some ridiculous heat check shots in the process. It was a classic Thompson “in the zone” moment and the Chase Arena crowd was loving every second of it as he finished the game with a team-high 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting in 24 minutes of play. Here’s what Thompson had to say about his performance:

Klay really appreciates nights like this pic.twitter.com/SV23SnZmyO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 4, 2022

Klay Thompson: “I’m happy but I want to build on this. I want to shoot the lights out all the time.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 4, 2022

Here’s head coach Steve Kerr highlighting Thompson’s playmaking ability as he added in 7 assists to go along with his hot shooting.

Kerr says it wasn’t just Klay’s shooting that stood out tonight pic.twitter.com/7oRC9KkiMC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 4, 2022

Here’s Curry talking about Thompson’s performance as well as a premature celebration while the ball was still live:

Steph needs to give Klay "pointers on his celebrations" pic.twitter.com/ezKP98OQTX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 4, 2022

Jonathan Kuminga continues to impress

Warriors’ rookie Jonathan Kuminga continues to prove why he was selected 7th overall in this year’s draft. Kuminga finished the game with 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 assist. He also had the highlight of the night when Thompson threw a three quarters pass to him in stride as he detonated the rim with a rock-the-cradle reverse slam. Here’s what Kuminga had to say about the dunk:

That dunk by Kuminga?



“That’s just an easy thing” pic.twitter.com/KY9r0ZMOKP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 4, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Klay Thompson. After the game, he was asked why he always has hot scoring nights against the Kings. Here’s what Thompson had to say:

What a quote from Klay Thompson when @BontaHill asked him what it is about the Kings that brings out these shooting performances.



Killer pic.twitter.com/pHUlVFn6Lo — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) February 4, 2022

Thank you Sacramento.

Recap

The Warriors offense carried them to a dominant win that extends their streak to 8-straight victories. With a loss by the Phoenix Suns, Golden State gains a game in the standings and will now go on the road to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.