How to watch Warriors at Thunder

The 54th game of the season will tip-off with the Golden State Warriors playing against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at 5pm PT. The game will be played in Oklahoma City and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors look to extend their 8-game winning streak after beating the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, 126-114. The Thunder’s latest game was also against the Kings during a Saturday night game in which they lost by a score of 103-113. Golden State and OKC most recently played on October 30, 2021. The Warriors beat them that night, 103-82, and increased their win-streak against the Thunder to 5-straight games.

Golden State’s last game was a reminder of how deadly the Splash Brothers can be shooting the ball. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 43 points on an absurdly efficient 11-of-16 from the three-point line. While Curry orchestrated the offense, Thompson was responsible for getting the Chase Arena crowd rocking by hitting his first 7 shots in a row. The Kings made a small comeback late in the game, but the Warriors regained momentum and put them away with an offensive explosion which included this sequence highlighted by a Jonathan Kuminga reverse slam in transition.

The Warriors move on to play the Thunder tonight. In the last 10 games, OKC holds the worst offensive rating in the league. Their offense has taken a hit after an ankle injury to point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They might be hampered on the other side of floor too as their best defensive wing Lu Dort is listed as questionable after missing their last game on Saturday with a nasal fracture. Look for the Warriors’ defense to take advantage of the Thunder’s lack of offensive threats which should allow for easy points in transition.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney

Thunder: Tre Mann, Josh Giddey, Ty Jerome, Darius Bazley, Mamadi Diakite

Regular Season Game #54

Who: Golden State Warriors (40 - 13) at Oklahoma City Thunder (17 - 35)

When: 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)