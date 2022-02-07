Dejounte Murray replaces Draymond Green in the All-Star Game

Draymond Green was recently selected to the All-Star Game for the fourth time in his career, a very well-deserved honor. But unfortunately Green, who hasn’t played in a month, has already been ruled out through the All-Star break, and thus won’t be able to play.

His replacement was named on Monday, and it was a fitting one: San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray.

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray have been named replacements for Kevin Durant and Draymond Green in the NBA All-Star Game. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2022

Murray is a first-time All-Star who bears a strong resemblance to Green. Like Draymond, he was a late pick (No. 29 overall in 2016) who has dramatically outperformed expectations. And while he’s blossomed as a scorer lately, he really carved out his role in the NBA thanks to his sensational court vision and All-Defense play on the other end of the court.

He’s averaging a sterling stat line of 19.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.1 steals per game this year, and certainly deserves the All-Star recognition. His play is only more impressive when you consider that he’s only a few years removed from tearing his ACL.

The All-Star starters are chosen by a mixture of fan, player, and media vote, while the reserves are selected by the NBA’s coaches. Injury replacements are chosen directly by NBA commissioner Adam Silver, though it’s probably fair to say that he consults the ballots from the coaches when making a decision.

Here are the full list of players for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, which takes place Sunday, February 20, in Cleveland. As a reminder, players are still chosen for the game based on conference, but a draft by the team captains determines the teams.

Western Conference

Captain

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (18th selection)

Starters

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors (8th selection)

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets (4th selection)

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (1st selection)

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors (1st selection)

Reserves

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (3rd selection)

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks (3rd selection)

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz (3rd selection)

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors (4th selection, injured)

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz (3rd selection)

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns (12th selection)

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves (3rd selection)

Injury replacement

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs (1st selection)

Eastern Conference

Captain

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (12th selection, injured)

Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (6th selection)

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls (5th selection)

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (5th selection)

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (2nd selection)

Reserves

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat (6th selection)

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers (1st selection)

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets (10th selection)

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls (2nd selection)

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks (3rd selection)

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (3rd selection, Durant’s starting lineup replacement)

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors (1st selection)

Injury replacement

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets (1st selection)