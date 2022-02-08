Postgame News and Quotes: Warriors at Thunder

The Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night by a score of 110-98. The Thunder kept it competitive throughout the game, but the Warriors offensive firepower was too much for them to handle. Here’s some of the highlights from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Klay Thompson’s thoughts on the Warriors win streak

When the game was getting too close at the end of the 4th quarter, Golden State turned to the Splash Brothers to save the day. Stephen Curry barely missed out on a triple double with 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 10 assists. Klay Thompson led the team in scoring with 21 points including two clutch threes down the stretch to help ice the game for the team’s 9th win in a row. Here’s what Thompson had to say about the team’s hidden potential amid this winning streak.

"It gives me chills thinking about how good we can be at full strength." –– Klay Thompson



Scary hours pic.twitter.com/aZWtfPNN1F — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 8, 2022

Here’s Thompson telling us how he feels 12 games removed since his highly-anticipated return from injury.

Klay Thompson: “I feel incredible. I give our performance staff so much credit. Feels like I haven’t missed a beat.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 8, 2022

Finally, he speaks up for rookie Jonathan Kuminga who once again flashed his unbounded potential by attacking the basket both on and off ball for several highlight plays. Thompson defends his rookie Kuminga who was left off of the Rising Stars Challenge for All-Star Weekend.

Klay Thompson went out of his way postgame to take issue with Jonathan Kuminga's exclusion from the Rising Stars Challenge, saying: "It's a travesty he's not in the Rookie-Sophomore game. That makes no sense. I don't know what the NBA was looking for." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) February 8, 2022

Steve Kerr discusses win

Despite a slow start to the game, the Warriors’ offense overwhelmed the Thunder’s defense with passing and ball movement which led to open shots and free cuts to the basket. While they played well, Golden State was out-hustled by OKC during portions of the game as evidenced by a possession in which the Thunder grabbed 5 offensive rebounds in a row and finished it off with a put back dunk. Here’s what head coach Steve Kerr had to say about tonight’s win:

Steve Kerr: “The ball moved beautifully tonight… biggest issue for us tonight was offensive boards.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 8, 2022

Iguodala’s injury

Andre Iguodala was activated after missing 8 games. Unfortunately, it was announced he wouldn’t return to tonight’s game after his back stiffened up in the second half. Here’s what Kerr had to say about Iguodala:

Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala's back tightness: "It's a concern. He hasn't played (in eight games) and then his first game back it tightens up. We need him. You could see how good he was in that first half. He just does so many things for us. So I'm definitely concerned." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 8, 2022

Thompson’s minutes bump

Before the game, Kerr announced that Thompson would have his playing time bumped up to 30 minutes going forward. Thompson finished the night playing 29 minutes which is up from his previous limit of about 25 mpg. Here’s what Kerr had to say about loosening up Thompson’s minutes restriction.

Steve Kerr says it's great to have Klay back and being able to bump up his minutes pic.twitter.com/rXfFPNWM3n — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 8, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Klay Thompson. After his big three put them up 9 points with a minute left in the game, he turned to the bench and appeared to say: “This is my house”. Thompson’s postseason success against the Thunder is legendary but he offers an interesting perspective on the whole experience here:

Klay Thompson appeared to say “this is my house” after hitting the backbreaking 3 in OKC tonight: “I don’t remember, man. I black out in those moments.” pic.twitter.com/n0NLfA5ulw — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 8, 2022

Recap

Golden State extends their winning streak to 9 games. They continue their road trip with a game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.