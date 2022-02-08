NBA names Steve Kerr a top 15 coach in league history

It’s never taken Steve Kerr long to make an impact as an NBA coach. It took him only one season with the Golden State Warriors to win an NBA championship, and only two years to be named Coach of the Year.

And now, in just his eighth season, he’s added a legacy award: one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history.

In honor of the NBA’s 75th season, the league announced on Tuesday a list of the 15 greatest coaches to grace the NBA’s sidelines, and it included the face of the Warriors bench. Kerr was one of four active coaches to receive the honor, joining Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs, Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers, and Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat. He was also one of two Warriors, as two-time Dubs leader Don Nelson was also named to the top 15 list.

The others on the list: Red Auerbach, Larry Brown, Chuck Daly, Red Holzman, Phil Jackson, K.C. Jones, Jack Ramsay, Pat Riley, Jerry Sloan, and Lenny Wilkens.

The NBA today unveiled the 15 Greatest Coaches in NBA History as part of the continuing celebration of the league’s 75th Anniversary Season. The list was selected by a panel of 43 current & former NBA head coaches in collaboration with the National Basketball Coaches Association. pic.twitter.com/TDBxFqPma5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 9, 2022

Kerr is sixth all-time in NBA history with three championships as a head coach, trailing only Auerbach, Jackson, John Kundla, Riley, and Popovich. He is the only coach with exactly three titles and, if he wins a fourth one this year, will also be the only coach with exactly four.

Despite being in just his eighth season, Kerr is already 50th all time in regular season wins, with 417, and 13th all time in postseason wins, with 77. He’s third in regular season winning percentage, at .694, and first in postseason winning percentage at .733.

Way to go, coach.