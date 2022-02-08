Preview: Red-hot Warriors take on Jazz in Utah

There’s a lot of good news happening for Golden State Warriors fans. Their coach Steve Kerr was named one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history! They have the second best record in the league and the NBA’s longest current win streak (9)! They have two All-Star starters (Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins), and an All-Star reserve (Draymond Green.

And the younger Splash Bro Klay Thompson, a former All-Star in his own right, is regaining the form that has made him one of the most dangerous players in the game.

Klay could not have been more ready to take and make this clutch three down the stretch. The Killa is back in form, inducing instant PTSD for all OKC fans and putting this game to bed pic.twitter.com/cSZ1jjwV2p — Charlie Cummings (@klaytheist11) February 9, 2022

Ruh roh! That’s not good for the rest of the league. Their next opponent was slated as a dark-horse contender for the title before the season started, but the Dubs have already beat them twice. That’s right, Golden State hits the road Wednesday night to face off against the Utah Jazz.

The Warriors actually have a four game win streak over Utah dating back to last season. The Jazz currently have the fourth best record in the Western Conference and are on a three game win streak with victories over the Knicks, Nets, and Nuggets. A major problem for Utah is they lost a crucial piece when wing Joe Ingles went down with an ACL injury. It will be tough for the Jazz to beat Golden State Without him, but they are at home where they are historically tough to beat.

Donovan Mitchell puts the nail in the Knicks coffin with a windmill pic.twitter.com/NkB3tCTeDX — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 8, 2022

Golden State Warriors @ Utah Jazz

February 9th, 2022 | 7:00 PT

Watch: ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game