How to watch Warriors at Jazz

The Golden State Warriors will play their 55th game of the season when they take on the Utah Jazz tonight. The game will be played at 7pm PT in Utah and can be watched on ESPN.

The Warriors extended their NBA high 9-game winning streak after they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 110-98. Meanwhile, the Jazz are coming off a 113-104 win against the New York Knicks to give them 3 wins in a row. Golden State and Utah have played each other twice this season with their latest matchup being played on January 23, 2022. The Warriors won this game by a score of 94-92.

The Warriors extended their win streak after a competitive game against the Thunder. After a slow start, the offense picked up the pace for dominant 2nd and 3rd quarters. When the score was close at the end of the game, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry took over with consecutive clutch threes in a sight oh too familiar to OKC fans.

Golden State moves on to play the Utah Jazz led by All-Stars Donavan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Gobert missed the last game and is projected to be out for this game as well. The Warriors have beat the Jazz 4 times in a row and will look to continue this streak against a Utah team that ranks 4th in the Western Conference Standings. The Jazz rank 3rd in the league in net rating this season, but in their last 10 games, they rank 16th in net rating. With Kevon Looney listed as questionable and Thompson and Otto Porter Jr. (EDIT: Otto Porter active tonight) out tonight for a back-to-back, the Warriors will need to rely on their depth and small ball lineups to bring them the win tonight.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Kevon Looney

Jazz: Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Royce O’ Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Udoka Azubuike

Regular Season Game #55

Who: Golden State Warriors (41 - 13) at Utah Jazz (33 - 21)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: ESPN (available on fuboTV)