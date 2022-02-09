Kevon Looney’s streak lives on. The Golden State Warriors starting center was questionable to play in Wednesday night’s game against the Utah Jazz at 7:00 p.m. PT on ESPN but, a few hours before the game, coach Steve Kerr announced that Looney would suit up.

That will make it 55 appearances in 55 Warriors games this year for Looney who, despite injury issues early in his career, has become the team’s iron man.

Kerr announced Kevon Looney will play tonight (was listed as questionable) and he called Loon's streak of playing in every single game this season "one of his favorite stats." — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) February 10, 2022

In addition to Looney playing, Kerr announced that Otto Porter Jr. will play as well. Porter played just 15 minutes during Monday’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, after having missed the previous three games with injury.

Unfortunately Andre Iguodala, who also returned on Monday after an eight-game absence, but played just six minutes before leaving the game with back soreness, will miss not just Wednesday’s game, but Thursday’s home contest against the New York Knicks as well.

Andre Iguodala will miss both sides of this back-to-back with lower back tightness. Got in some light shooting post practice yesterday in Utah. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 10, 2022

With Klay Thompson sitting out vs. the Jazz as he continues to only play only one end of back-to-backs, Jordan Poole will slide into the starting lineup, where he’ll join Looney, Porter, Steph Curry, and Andrew Wiggins.