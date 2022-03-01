Preview: Warriors face Timberwolves in possible playoff preview

The Golden State Warriors are still smarting after blowing a 21-point lead to the Dallas Mavericks at home in Chase Center. Sure they didn’t have Klay Thompson or Draymond Green, anchoring members of the team’s Big 3, but when you’re up 20 you’ve gotta close the game out. ESPECIALLY at home.

That was the second straight home game the Dubs blew a double-digit lead to a Western Conference contender. They blew a 16-point lead to the Denver Nuggets in their previous Chase Center contest. And with the upstart Memphis Grizzlies only a game behind them in the race for the 2nd seed in the West, the Warriors have to be careful that they don’t jeopardize their seeding with blown opportunities.

Steve Kerr: “I thought we kind of lost our spirit and our energy when they made that push… It’s a good lesson for us.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 28, 2022

When home cooking ain’t working it’s time to hit the road, and the Warriors will do just that in their next contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. GSW is 2-1 against the Wolves so far this season, winning the last contest 124-115. The Dubs won that game in large part due to a brilliant defensive scheme they unleashed on All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns. After he had a hot first half, they trapped him relentlessly to close the game out.

It will be interesting to see how KAT’s Wolves adjust this time around. Minnesota is currently in the 7th spot out West and this could very well be a playoff preview. They are fresh off a clutch win last night on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

They will be short on rest Tuesday night, but the Warriors are short on players with Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and James Wiseman all out for this contest.

Klay Thompson remains out tomorrow to open the road trip in Minnesota with this recent illness. Second straight missed game. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 28, 2022

Is it time for another Andrew Wiggins revenge game? The All-Star had arguably his most memorable performance on the season earlier against his former teammate KAT, and the Dubs will need Wiggins’ best to steal this win in hostile territory.

Golden State Warriors @ Minnesota Timberwolves

March 1st, 2022 | 5:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game