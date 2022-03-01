How to watch Warriors at Timberwolves

The 62nd game of the season is about to tip-off as the Golden State Warriors take on the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. The game will be played at 5pm PT in Minneapolis and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA League Pass.

The Warriors are looking to shake off a disappointing 101-107 loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The Timberwolves are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday by a score of 127-122. The last time Golden State played against Minnesota was on January 27th, 2022 in a game that resulted in a 124-115 Warriors victory.

Sunday’s game against the Mavs was a game that many Dubs’ fans would love to forget. The Warriors held a 20-point lead in the second half, but it all came crumbling down, specifically in the 4th quarter. Multiple possessions of missed shots led to poor defensive effort by the Warriors as Dallas took the lead and never looked back. Players and coaches were quick to point out that the team seemed to have lost their fighting spirit once things started to go bad.

Tonight, Golden State takes on Minnesota who currently holds the 7th seed in the West. The Timberwolves are a team that wants to play fast as they rank 3rd in the league in pace of play. This makes sense considering their roster consist of talented players like All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns, former All-Star D’Angelo Russell, and last year’s number one overall draft pick Anthony Edwards.

The Warriors will have their hands full with this one, not just defensively, but offensively too as they will be without Klay Thompson who was ruled out for a second consecutive game due to general illness. Despite this, look for Golden State to come out determined to avenge Sunday’s disappointing loss.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Moses Moody, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney

Timberwolves: D’Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley, Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns

Regular Season Game #62

Who: Golden State Warriors (43 - 18) at Minnesota Timberwolves (33 - 29)

When: 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA League Pass (available on fuboTV)