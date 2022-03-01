Warriors continue sputtering, fall to Timberwolves for 6th loss in 8 games

The Golden State Warriors recent stretch of mediocre basketball continued on Tuesday, arguably reaching its lowest point of the season in a 129-114 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. There’s not much to say. The Dubs have lost six out of their past eight games and are sputtering on both ends of the floor.

The early-season return of Strength In Numbers has all but evaporated and while the Dubs are anxiously awaiting the return of players like Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and James Wiseman, they are losing valuable ground in the Western Conference standings.

Andrew Wiggins started hot for the second straight game, scoring 8 points in the first few minutes of regulation, but he once again faded to the background as the game went on. While six Warriors finished in double-figures, the Dubs offense was unable to generate any consistent attack until the Wolves had put the game away halfway through the fourth quarter.

Warriors star Stephen Curry is clearly the team’s best player and continues carrying the workload while so many key contributors are absent, but he’s also not performing up to his previous peaks. With most of the Warriors rotation unavailable or slumping, it’s not enough to get by quality opponents. He recorded 34 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists, but was 10-for-24 from the field and 5-for-16 from three.

D’Angelo Russell added 22 points in a mini revenge game for the former Warrior, but Karl Anthony-Towns was unsurprisingly the Timberwolve that Golden State had no answer for. The seven-footer finished with 33 points on 12-for-20 shooting from the field alongside 9 rebounds. Malik Beasley also caught fire off the bench for Minnesota, scoring 20 points on just 11 shots from the field (6-for-9 from three).

Hopefully, Klay Thompson will return to the floor soon and help the Warriors at least rekindle some offensive consistency. Their continued defensive collapse without Iguodala or Green, though, remains a larger concern. With that said, the Warriors are 43-19 with a half-game lead on the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed in the West. They will travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Thursday at 5:30 PM Pacific Standard Time.

No postgame Twitch Stream today due to internet troubles.