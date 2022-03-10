How to watch Warriors at Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors will play their 67th game of the season against the Denver Nuggets tonight. The game will be played at 7pm PT in Denver and can be watched on TNT.

The Warriors snapped their 5-game losing streak on Tuesday after beating the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 112-97. The Nuggets played last night in a 106-100 win against the Sacramento Kings. Golden State and Denver played each other this past Monday in a game that the Warriors lost, 124-131.

The Dubs performance against the Clippers reminded fans of the team’s early season successes as they got it done with good defense and offensive contributions from several players on the team. The team’s high energy and activity level set the tone for the game while their young talent carried them the rest of the way. They even got a morale boost from a special guest during pregame shootaround.

Let's get Tropical!



Last night, Jackie Moon stopped by #WarriorsGround pic.twitter.com/CA0iZz8cp9 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 10, 2022

Golden State moves on to play Denver which could possibly be a first round preview if the Warriors remain as the third seed in the West. The Nuggets are playing great basketball, ranking 4th in net rating and top 5 in TS%, EFG%, REB%, AST%, and PACE in their last 10 games. Nikola Jokic has been a menace to defend for the Warriors small front court. Playing him straight up causes a one-on-one mismatch no matter who is defending him while doubling him allows Jokic to pick the defense apart with his passing. Look for this to be an offensive slugfest as the Warriors will need to score with everything they have to keep up with the Nuggets in this one.

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Moses Moody, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney

Nuggets: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Regular Season Game #67

Who: Golden State Warriors (44 - 22) at Denver Nuggets (40 - 26)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

TV: TNT