Warriors sneak past Nuggets in thrilling back-and-forth affair

Just a few days after losing to the Denver Nuggets for a season-worst fifth-straight loss, the Golden State Warriors started a winning streak by besting the same Nuggets squad 113-102. And just like that, the Dubs have a two-game winning streak.

It was a thrilling game from opening tip to final buzzer. Both teams brought endless amounts of energy out of the gates, and the arena was rocking with fans from both teams as MVPs Steph Curry and Nikola Jokić went to battle.

And it was tense all the way through. The Dubs led by a single point after one quarter, before the Nuggets opened up a double-digit lead thanks to a 15-0 run. The Warriors responded with a 9-0 run of their own, which Denver immediately rejected with an 8-0 run to take a nine-point lead into the break.

Denver pushed things back to double digits early in the third quarter before Curry went off. The chef exploded for 18 points in the third frame, as the Dubs not only undid the deficit but jumped back on top, taking a four-point lead into the final quarter.

From there the teams went back-and-forth, swapping leads and highlights like kids trading candy on Halloween. And in the final minutes it was yet another run that did it, as the Warriors ended the game on a 13-0 run — punctuated by two dagger triples courtesy of Jordan Poole — to pull out the win.

Curry was magnificent, finishing with 34 points on 11-for-21 shooting, with 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. Poole was dynamic, especially down the stretch, and finished with 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting, with 5 rebounds and 7 assists, while both Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga chipped in 18 points. Kevon Looney’s defense on Jokić was elite, and the Warriors had only 8 turnovers on the game.

With the win, the Dubs improve to 45-22, and pull into a tie with the Memphis Grizzlies for second in the Western Conference standings. They’re back at it on Saturday, when they begin a four-game homestand by hosting the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks.

