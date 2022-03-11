After losing five in a row, the Golden State Warriors are on a two-game winning streak as they beat the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night by a score of 113-102. It was a game of runs from both teams, but great defense and clutch shot-making gave the Warriors the last laugh in this one as they sealed out the 4th quarter on an 11-0 run. Here’s some of the highlights from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr’s postgame thoughts

Head coach Steve Kerr emphasized defense and effort as the main culprits of the team’s previous slump. That was not the case tonight, at least in the second half as the Warriors were able to defend as a team to slow down the Nuggets offense down the stretch.

Here’s Kerr talking about the game:

Kerr: "It was a much-needed win, and hopefully we can put together a little streak here" pic.twitter.com/qXucrRfH2S — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 11, 2022

Here’s Kerr discussing the reasoning behind the changes to Stephen Curry’s rotation minutes:

Kerr on Curry getting back to a consistent rotation: "I give Steph great credit for sacrificing for the team given the injuries and absences ... frankly we've needed him to play the other rotation, and help some of the other combinations." — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) March 11, 2022

Here’s Kerr talking about the recent performances of Andrew Wiggins:

Kerr on Wiggins' slump: "I'm not worried about Andrew. He's had a great season ... he was a factor in the win, and that's the main thing. And on an individual basis, he'll find his game again." — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) March 11, 2022

Here’s Kerr talking about what makes the closing lineup of Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole special:

Steve Kerr on Thursday's closing lineup of Curry, Thompson, and Poole and that being a thing moving forward: pic.twitter.com/ZtgXwtPdVH — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) March 11, 2022

Players discuss the game

There were many great performances in this game, but it was Curry who shined the brightest. His 18-point Curry flurry in the third quarter sparked a Golden State run that gave them the lead when things were starting to look bleak. He would go on to finish with 34 points on 5-of-12 from three, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists in 38 minutes. Not too far behind Curry was Jordan Poole whose clutch baskets iced the game in a way that the Warriors have struggled to do in recent weeks. Finally, the unsung hero is Kevon Looney whose defense on Nikola Jokic in the 4th quarter cut the head off of the Nuggets offense and allowed Golden State to finish the game on an 11-0 run.

Here’s Curry discussing the game:

Steph liked what he saw from the Dubs in the final two quarters: "The second half was totally different" pic.twitter.com/V9VmYudhKi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 11, 2022

Steph was happy to see Poole's effort get rewarded down the stretch pic.twitter.com/iIR6y907Vq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 11, 2022

Steph on returning to his old rotation pattern: "It's obviously where I'm comfortable at. Had it work tonight, and we needed it." — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) March 11, 2022

Here’s Curry’s thoughts on reaching 20,000 career points:

“A wise man once said, celebrate all the little moments that happen. You’ve done something only 49 people have done at this level. That’s pretty crazy. So I’m gonna enjoy it.”



Steph Curry on reaching 20k career points pic.twitter.com/pPncqslYAK — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 11, 2022

Here’s Poole discussing the trio of him, Curry, and Thompson:

Jordan Poole on closing with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson: “I feel like we feed off of each other really well. All three of us… It’s kind of a lot to juggle for the defense.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 11, 2022

Here’s Looney talking about Poole:

Looney talks about the boost JP brings to the Dubs pic.twitter.com/ZYoSTMmmAF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 11, 2022

Other News and Notes

Former number two overall pick, James Wiseman, played basketball with the Warriors G League team on Thursday. In his first game action in over a year, Wiseman finished with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 6 rebounds in 20 minutes of play.

Here’s Wiseman on his performance with the G-League squad:

“I was nervous. But I meditated this morning to chill, calm me down. And also I played 2K last night. Got buckets with KD.”



– James Wiseman



(via @anthonyVslater)



pic.twitter.com/Bkiea5XqBu — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 11, 2022

"Man, it felt like a dream"



Wiseman reflects on his season debut in the G League ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/yvqyOV6akh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 11, 2022

Warriors Center James Wiseman has made it a point to put on muscle during his recover -to get bigger and stronger - I asked him if he noticed a difference tonight in the game. He said YES. @kron4news #DubNation pic.twitter.com/5v7ixmNbGa — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) March 11, 2022

Here’s the Santa Cruz Warriors head coach Seth Copper talking about Wiseman’s road to recovery from barely able to shoot to playing in an actual game:

Santa Cruz Warriors head coach Seth Cooper assesses James Wiseman’s G League debut pic.twitter.com/brADVOootf — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) March 11, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Curry who didn’t make the trip to Denver earlier in the week. Because of this, Curry made sure to reach out to one of his biggest fans, giving her a second opportunity to see her favorite player after missing out the first time.

"That's what the NBA is all about, our fans are everything"



Stephen Curry on meeting a 10 year old @warriors fan before tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/nT0zs8xSnK — NBA (@NBA) March 11, 2022

Recap

After Thursday’s game, the Warriors are now 45-22 on the season and tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed in the West. Meanwhile, the Nuggets remain the sixth seed as they currently trail the Dallas Mavericks by half a game. Golden State will now begin a 4-game home stand starting with a primetime Saturday matchup against the defending champs, the Milwaukee Bucks.