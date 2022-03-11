 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steve Kerr after the Warriors finally win a close game: “It was a much-needed win”

Postgame Roundup: See what the Warriors had to say following their win against the Nuggets on Sunday night.

By Ricko Mendoza
Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

After losing five in a row, the Golden State Warriors are on a two-game winning streak as they beat the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night by a score of 113-102. It was a game of runs from both teams, but great defense and clutch shot-making gave the Warriors the last laugh in this one as they sealed out the 4th quarter on an 11-0 run. Here’s some of the highlights from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr’s postgame thoughts

Head coach Steve Kerr emphasized defense and effort as the main culprits of the team’s previous slump. That was not the case tonight, at least in the second half as the Warriors were able to defend as a team to slow down the Nuggets offense down the stretch.

Here’s Kerr talking about the game:

Here’s Kerr discussing the reasoning behind the changes to Stephen Curry’s rotation minutes:

Here’s Kerr talking about the recent performances of Andrew Wiggins:

Here’s Kerr talking about what makes the closing lineup of Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole special:

Players discuss the game

There were many great performances in this game, but it was Curry who shined the brightest. His 18-point Curry flurry in the third quarter sparked a Golden State run that gave them the lead when things were starting to look bleak. He would go on to finish with 34 points on 5-of-12 from three, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists in 38 minutes. Not too far behind Curry was Jordan Poole whose clutch baskets iced the game in a way that the Warriors have struggled to do in recent weeks. Finally, the unsung hero is Kevon Looney whose defense on Nikola Jokic in the 4th quarter cut the head off of the Nuggets offense and allowed Golden State to finish the game on an 11-0 run.

Here’s Curry discussing the game:

Here’s Curry’s thoughts on reaching 20,000 career points:

Here’s Poole discussing the trio of him, Curry, and Thompson:

Here’s Looney talking about Poole:

Other News and Notes

Former number two overall pick, James Wiseman, played basketball with the Warriors G League team on Thursday. In his first game action in over a year, Wiseman finished with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 6 rebounds in 20 minutes of play.

Here’s Wiseman on his performance with the G-League squad:

Here’s the Santa Cruz Warriors head coach Seth Copper talking about Wiseman’s road to recovery from barely able to shoot to playing in an actual game:

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Curry who didn’t make the trip to Denver earlier in the week. Because of this, Curry made sure to reach out to one of his biggest fans, giving her a second opportunity to see her favorite player after missing out the first time.

Recap

After Thursday’s game, the Warriors are now 45-22 on the season and tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed in the West. Meanwhile, the Nuggets remain the sixth seed as they currently trail the Dallas Mavericks by half a game. Golden State will now begin a 4-game home stand starting with a primetime Saturday matchup against the defending champs, the Milwaukee Bucks.

