Steph Curry made a fan’s year

The Golden State Warriors haven’t given fans too much to smile about lately, but they offered up a double dose of happy vibes on Thursday night.

Yes, the Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets 113-102 to open up a multi-game winning streak for the first time in over a month. And yes, that made you smile.

But what happened before the game might have made you smile even more.

Here’s the rundown. On Monday, when the Warriors were in Denver to make up a postponed game, 10 year old PJ O’Byrne was in attendance to see her favorite player: Steph Curry. But there was one problem — the Warriors had sent Curry straight home to San Francisco to rest up for Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Not only was Curry not there to play in front of his young superfan, but he wasn’t even in the building.

O’Byrne was justifiably heartbroken, and cameras caught it all.

This young fan was upset Steph isn't playing tonight pic.twitter.com/ErINaQ2DcL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2022

The Warriors caught wind of the video and gifted courtside tickets to O’Byrne and her family for Thursday’s game. But when Curry heard about the story, he wanted to go a step further, and meet with O’Byrne before the game.

She didn’t know it was going to happen, and her reaction was priceless.

On Monday she was devastated when he didn’t play… tonight she met @stephencurry30! pic.twitter.com/ZAAdPrsdrz — NBA (@NBA) March 11, 2022

Safe to say she’s gonna remember that day for the rest of her life.