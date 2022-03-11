Preview: Limping Warriors seek payback against Bucks at home

There’s a chance we won’t see the full strength Golden State Warriors vs the Milwaukee Bucks at all this season. If it does happen, it will be because these two teams won their respective conferences and are meeting in the NBA Finals. In the meantime, we’ll have to settle for the Warriors facing the Bucks Saturday night when Milwaukee brings one of the greatest downhill forces in league history in Giannis Antetokounmpo. And Golden State will be lacking some of the pieces they’d normally try to slow him down with.

Former defensive player of the year Draymond Green returns from his back injury in the game after this contest. The young athletic giant James Wiseman is showing flashes of his abilities in the G-League while recovering from his knee issue. The veteran defensive pest Andre Iguodala is yet to return from his lingering back trouble. Gary Payton II, a proud member of the legendary defensive bloodline from his father, is out with a knee injury of his own. Heck, even cagy wing Otto Porter Jr. is out with illness.

Warriors will have the same complement of players against the Bucks tomorrow night. Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. remain out. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 12, 2022

Then again, Antetokounmpo is so dominant that maybe the Warriors would also need the National Guard to keep him from unleashing Milwaukee’s two-way dominance. He had 30 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in 30 minutes last game, as the Bucks destroyed Golden State 118-99.

The Bucks lead the Warriors 77-38 at the half.



That 39 point halftime deficit is the largest the Warriors have trailed by since the franchise moved to California in 1962-63.



Giannis and Portis combined to score 40 points, more than the Warriors entire team. pic.twitter.com/SzCTdHpakZ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 14, 2022

Steph Curry analyzes the Warriors’ blowout loss to the Bucks pic.twitter.com/sPvEGuebYe — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 14, 2022

Saturday night the Dubs will have a chance to take revenge in a nationally televised game in San Francisco. And if they do win, there’s a good chance it will because Stephen Curry catches fire much like he did in the team’s last win vs the Denver Nuggets.

Btw, Warriors are +100 on the moneyline per Draft Kings. Hmmmmm.

Golden State Warriors @ Denver Nuggets

March 12th, 2022 | 5:30 PT

Watch: ABC | Listen: 95.7 The Game