How to watch Warriors vs. Bucks

The Golden State Warriors will play in their 68th game of the season tonight in a primetime matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The game will be played at 5:30pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ABC.

The Warriors are on a 2-game winning streak after Thursday’s 113-102 win against the Denver Nuggets. The Bucks are on a 6-game winning streak after beating the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday by a score of 124-115. Golden State and Milwaukee played each other once this season on January 13th, 2022 — a game that resulted in a 99-118 blowout loss for the Warriors.

The Dubs were finally able to finish off a close game during their matchup against the Nuggets. Stephen Curry led the way with 34 points including a vintage third quarter where he scored 18 points while displaying his incredible array of shotmaking abilities. Jordan Poole played the role of closer that night as his 2 clutch threes in the final minutes helped seal the win for the Warriors.

For tonight’s game, Golden State gets a matchup against the defending champions and MVP candidate, Giannis Antetokounmpo. This season, Giannis is averaging a career high 29.7 points per game which is tied for first in the league in scoring. Although Golden State’s defense has been better the last two games, they are still far from the gold standard they set earlier in the season as they rank 19th in defensive rating during their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Bucks rank 2nd in offensive rating during that span and 1st in rebounding percentage. This will be a tough game as the strengths of the Bucks align with the weaknesses of the Warriors. If Golden State is going to win this one, their offense will have to go nuclear in what’s projected to be a high-scoring matchup.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Moses Moody, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney

Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis

Regular Season Game #68

Who: Golden State Warriors (45 - 22) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (42 - 25)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)