Jordan Poole: “It’s crazy when the MVP only has 8 points, and we still win against a really good team”

Postgame Roundup: See what the Warriors had to say following their win against the Bucks on Saturday night.

By Ricko Mendoza
Milwaukee Bucks v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors extend their winning streak to 3 games after an impressive 122-109 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. The Warriors needed an explosive offensive night to beat the reigning champs, and that’s exactly what they got from several players on their team. Here’s some of the highlights from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Player Quotes

Despite recent struggles, Klay Thompson was was his usual confident self during Saturday’s game. He went full vintage Klay on a night that saw him erupt for 38 points on 15-of-24 shooting from the field, including 8 made threes. Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins also played an excellent game as they contributed a combined 51 points to complete the blowout against the Bucks. Although Stephen Curry’s stat-line may seem like he struggled tonight – 8 points, 8 assists, and 3-of-7 from the field in 33 minutes of play — he was actually the biggest reason for the team’s success. Milwaukee decided to double team Curry on every screen which created the spacing that opened things up for everyone else to flourish.

Here’s Thompson talking after Saturday’s big win:

Here’s Poole discussing the game:

Here’s Andrew Wiggins after the game:

Here’s players from the Bucks talking about this matchup against the Warriors:

Steve Kerr’s Discusses the Game

Head coach Steve Kerr once again changed the starting lineup for this game. Injuries and certain matchups have forced him to be flexible with his lineups as he decided to play Poole ahead of Moses Moody – the starter for the past 3 games. The trio of Curry, Thompson, and Poole have been great offensively and Kerr used that to his advantage in order to prioritize the offense.

Here’s Kerr talking about tonight’s game:

Other News and Notes

The big news for the next game will be the highly-anticipated return of Draymond Green. Green has been out since early January when a calf injury, which has now been diagnosed as a back injury, caused him to miss the past 28 games for the Warriors. Last week, Green announced that he is expecting to make his return on March 14th which will mark the first time Curry, Green, and Thompson will play together on an NBA court in over 2 years.

Here’s Kerr talking about the plan for Green’s return on Monday:

Here’s Thompson on getting to play with Green again:

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Thompson. Despite his shooting slump, Thompson is still that unique player who can go absolutely nuclear after hitting a couple of shots. That high-level shooting ability only comes with a high-level of confidence which Thompson shows here in his postgame interview:

Recap

The Warriors are starting to get hot at the perfect time as this win brings them to 46-22 on the season. They are still tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed and lead the Utah Jazz by 3.5 games. Golden State will continue their homestand with a matchup against the Washington Wizards on Monday.

