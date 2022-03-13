Jordan Poole: “It’s crazy when the MVP only has 8 points, and we still win against a really good team”

The Golden State Warriors extend their winning streak to 3 games after an impressive 122-109 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. The Warriors needed an explosive offensive night to beat the reigning champs, and that’s exactly what they got from several players on their team. Here’s some of the highlights from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Player Quotes

Despite recent struggles, Klay Thompson was was his usual confident self during Saturday’s game. He went full vintage Klay on a night that saw him erupt for 38 points on 15-of-24 shooting from the field, including 8 made threes. Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins also played an excellent game as they contributed a combined 51 points to complete the blowout against the Bucks. Although Stephen Curry’s stat-line may seem like he struggled tonight – 8 points, 8 assists, and 3-of-7 from the field in 33 minutes of play — he was actually the biggest reason for the team’s success. Milwaukee decided to double team Curry on every screen which created the spacing that opened things up for everyone else to flourish.

Here’s Thompson talking after Saturday’s big win:

Klay: "I really wanted 40 points. 38 is great, but 40 just sounds better" pic.twitter.com/Sa8yOmPBll — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 13, 2022

Klay Thompson: “Everyone makes a big deal about my shooting, man. I’m not happy. But I know these nights (15-of-23 for 38 points) are within me. I just know.” pic.twitter.com/zD60maZrFs — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 13, 2022

Klay gives a great answer on why Kerr is tough on Poole pic.twitter.com/wFIPlh1rl1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 13, 2022

Here’s Poole discussing the game:

"It’s crazy when the MVP only has 8 points and we still win against a really, really good team." - Jordan Poole — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 13, 2022

Jordan Poole on the Warriors' offense:



"I think tonight was a pretty good example to show how explosive we are when we play together." — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 13, 2022

Here’s Andrew Wiggins after the game:

Andrew Wiggins on his recent free throw struggles and rough month leading up to a nice night: “Hopefully this is a turning point.” pic.twitter.com/CzW0o3h7UF — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 13, 2022

Andrew Wiggins on Warriors offense:



"This team is dangerous. We got a lot of guys, a lot of weapons." — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 13, 2022

Here’s players from the Bucks talking about this matchup against the Warriors:

"I'm happy for Klay"



Giannis had some kind words for Thompson after Saturday's game pic.twitter.com/MJR5qgDcN0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 13, 2022

“Once Klay gets hot, there’s really nothing you can do,” — Jrue Holiday — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) March 13, 2022

Steve Kerr’s Discusses the Game

Head coach Steve Kerr once again changed the starting lineup for this game. Injuries and certain matchups have forced him to be flexible with his lineups as he decided to play Poole ahead of Moses Moody – the starter for the past 3 games. The trio of Curry, Thompson, and Poole have been great offensively and Kerr used that to his advantage in order to prioritize the offense.

Here’s Kerr talking about tonight’s game:

Steve Kerr on tonight's win:



"Feels like us again. It’s a great sign but we gotta keep going." — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 13, 2022

"It worked out because Jordan played a great game"



Kerr on starting Steph, Klay and Poole against Milwaukee: pic.twitter.com/mSra8nKk4n — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 13, 2022

Kerr on how Klay is feeling after his 38-point night:



"I'm sure it's a relief. He's so hard on himself" pic.twitter.com/E0Ba9JNa3q — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 13, 2022

Kerr doesn't want Poole to settle for Sixth Man of the Year.



"Go be an All-Star" pic.twitter.com/MP4lMmf1B7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 13, 2022

Other News and Notes

The big news for the next game will be the highly-anticipated return of Draymond Green. Green has been out since early January when a calf injury, which has now been diagnosed as a back injury, caused him to miss the past 28 games for the Warriors. Last week, Green announced that he is expecting to make his return on March 14th which will mark the first time Curry, Green, and Thompson will play together on an NBA court in over 2 years.

Here’s Kerr talking about the plan for Green’s return on Monday:

Kerr shares the plan for Draymond's return pic.twitter.com/fp3SoOAv4D — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 13, 2022

Here’s Thompson on getting to play with Green again:

Klay on Draymond:



"I cant wait for him to get back. … He’s one of one." — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 13, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Thompson. Despite his shooting slump, Thompson is still that unique player who can go absolutely nuclear after hitting a couple of shots. That high-level shooting ability only comes with a high-level of confidence which Thompson shows here in his postgame interview:

“Steve told me to be patient and get great shots…mostly every shot in my mind is great shot” -Klay — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) March 13, 2022

Recap

The Warriors are starting to get hot at the perfect time as this win brings them to 46-22 on the season. They are still tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed and lead the Utah Jazz by 3.5 games. Golden State will continue their homestand with a matchup against the Washington Wizards on Monday.