Preview: Warriors take on Wizards in Draymond Green’s return

The Golden State Warriors are fresh off of a feel good win over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. Now they get some more good news: Draymond Green is expected to return back to action for the first time since he briefly appeared January 9th. It’s been over two months since he last stepped on the court, and the Warriors managed to stay in the hunt for the top-3 seed in the Western Conference.

That’s a pretty big deal considering that Green’s averages lead the team (or are tied for the top spot) in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. And he’s picking a great day to come back because it’s the living legend Stephen Curry’s birthday.

Curry has played six games on his birthday per Stat Head. His career high on that special day came last season when he dropped 32 on Utah.

Golden State’s next game will feature the Washington Wizards, who are led by Bradley Beal who was the subject of much of Dub Nation’s attention this offseason in trade fantasies. And several GSW related articles.

People really said the Warriors were wasting Curry’s prime cause they didn’t trade Kuminga, Wiggins, Wiseman and a pick for Ben Simmons or Bradley Beal — Omar Agustin Hernandez (@OmarAH25) December 26, 2021

Beal will miss Monday evening’s contest as he’s out for the season with wrist surgery. The Wizards are currently in the 11th spot in the East with a 29-37 record. They’ve lost three straight games, most recently losing to the Portland Trail Blazers 127-118 as Josh Hart hit them up for a career high 44 points (!?). Let’s take a look at the carnage, folks:

Hart was BALLING. I wonder what Jordan Poole could do to the Wizard’s defense? Maybe that’s why Draft Kings has the Warriors -760 on the moneyline; they know there will be opportunities for the Dubs’ scorers to go into a feeding frenzy on the wounded Wizards.

Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards

March 14th, 2022 | 7:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

