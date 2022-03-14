How to watch Warriors vs. Wizards

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Washington Wizards tonight for their 69th game of the season. The game will be played at 7pm PT and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA League Pass.

Golden State is currently riding a 3-game winning streak after beating the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday by a score of 122-109. Washington is on a 3-game losing streak after a 118-127 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The last time the Warriors played the Wizards was last season on April 21st, 2021 – a game Golden State loss by a score of 114-118.

The Dubs are coming off an impressive victory against the defending champs. Klay Thompson looked like his vintage self as he blew up for 38 points including 8 made threes. This came on a night where Stephen Curry took all of the defensive attention, freeing up the rest of the team for open shots. Thompson wasn’t the only one who had it going as Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins chipped in for a combined 50 points to help finish off the Bucks blowout.

The Warriors are getting hot at just the right time as tonight marks the highly anticipated return of Draymond Green who has been out since early January with a back injury. Green is a vital part of the team because of his role as a defensive anchor and offensive playmaker. However, the best part of Green returning is that the Warriors and their fans get to finally see their Big 3 of Curry, Thompson, and Green share the basketball court again.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney

*Draymond will come off the bench and Wiggins is listed as out due to sickness

Wizards: Raul Neto, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford

Regular Season Game #69

Who: Golden State Warriors (46 - 22) vs. Washington Wizards (29 - 37)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA League Pass (available on fuboTV)