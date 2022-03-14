Warriors have second-best odds to win the championship this season, per DraftKings

No one quite knew what to do with the Golden State Warriors heading into this season. With Stephen Curry coming off an MVP-caliber campaign and Klay Thompson finally nearing his return to an NBA court, there was a case to be made that the Warriors back as championship contenders. However, after losing in the play-in game last year, it was hard to be sure they were title contenders.

Now, more than halfway through the season, the Warriors are clearly in title contention. Golden State is just a half game back of the second seed in the Western Conference, and is finally welcoming back star forward Draymond Green just in time for a closing run to the season. If you’re interested in putting some money behind the Dubs chances, now might be the right time to do it.

The Warriors have the second-best odds to win the NBA title, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook, which has Golden State at +450 (bet $100 for a chance to win $450 and net $350) to be this year’s champions. Only the Phoenix Suns, who have the best record in the NBA, have better odds than the Warriors (+380). Still, while they remain a top favorite, a +450 line is just equivalent to an 18.18% implied probability. If you think the Warriors have a better than 1 in 5 chance of winning it all this season, it might be a bet worth making.

While two Western Conference rivals are at the top of DraftKings’ title rankings, five of the next six teams are in the East. Despite their well-documented struggles, the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics both have better odds than the Memphis Grizzlies, who are a half-game ahead of the Warriors in the standings. Sitting at +2500, the implied probability of the Grizzlies winning the title is less than one in 25.

