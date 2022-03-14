For the first time in a long time, the Golden State Warriors had a really nice week. And now they get to take a swing at an even better week, as Draymond Green is returning to the lineup for the first time in well over two months.

At long last, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Green will all share a court together for a game.

It’s a good time to be a Warriors fan.

There are three games on the schedule this week, so let’s jump straight into the week that was, and the week that will be.

Where they stand

Record: 46-22

Standing: 3rd seed in the West (0.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies, 3.5 games ahead of the Utah Jazz)

Offensive rating: 12th (112.9)

Defensive rating: 3rd (107.0)

Net rating: 3rd (+5.9)

Team ratings are garbage-time adjusted, courtesy of Cleaning The Glass.

Weekly recap

Monday: Lost to the Denver Nuggets 131-124

Tuesday: Beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-97

Thursday: Beat the Denver Nuggets 113-102

Saturday: Beat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-109

A 3-1 week is always good, but it’s especially good when the “1” comes in a game where the Warriors didn’t play Curry, Thompson, Green, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., or Gary Payton II.

Losing that game left Golden State with a five-game losing streak, and at a season low point. And then they bounced back in a big way. They looked excellent against LA. They looked excellent exacting their revenge against Denver. And in a showdown with the defending champs, they were thoroughly dominant.

It was a pretty fun week, after some pretty unfun weeks.

Performance of the week

Klay Thompson vs. the Bucks: 38 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 15-for-24 shooting, 8-for-14 threes.

Klay broke out of his slump in a big way, with a vintage performance. With the Bucks doing everything in their power to limit Curry, the second Splash Brother went to work, and punished Milwaukee all night, in a variety of ways. It was fun to watch, and it was a reminder as to how excellent this team can be if Klay is KLAY.

Honorable mention goes to...

Jordan Poole vs. Everyone: 103 points, 17 rebounds, 23 assists, 4 steals, 36-for-61 shooting, 21-for-35 threes, 10-for-11 free throws.

A downright dominant week for Poole, which gives him six straight games eclipsing the 20-point mark. He is playing the best basketball of his life, and if he can keep it up into the postseason ... watch out.

Highlight of the week

The Warriors had dozens of jaw-dropping basketball plays this week. But something that happened before a game is what stood out to me:

On Monday she was devastated when he didn’t play… tonight she met @stephencurry30! pic.twitter.com/ZAAdPrsdrz — NBA (@NBA) March 11, 2022

This week’s schedule

Monday: vs. the Washington Wizards (29-37), 7:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday: vs. the Boston Celtics (41-28), 7:00 p.m. PT

Sunday: vs. the San Antonio Spurs (26-42), 5:30 p.m. PT

Three games, all at home, and two sub-.500 opponents. Add in Green’s return, and this has the potential to be an excellent week for the Dubs.

Easiest game of the week

Monday vs. the Wizards

Washington is struggling, largely because they’re not a good team, and Bradley Beal is done for the year. Add in the emotional bump of Green’s return, and this is a game the Warriors should comfortably cruise to victory in.

Hardest game of the week

Wednesday vs. the Celtics

The Warriors only play one good team this week, and it’s Boston. After a tough start to the season, the Celtics have officially found their groove. They’ve won 16 of their last 19 games, and suddenly look like serious players in a stacked Eastern Conference.

They can beat you in a lot of ways, so the Dubs will have their hands full.

Prediction time!

Pessimism finally got to y’all last week, and just in time for the Warriors to turn things around. Just 13% of responders in last week’s review/preview saw a 3-1 week coming (another 13% thought it would be a 4-0 week). 35% of folks though the Dubs would go 1-3, while 20% each voted for 2-2 and 0-4.