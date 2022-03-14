Dray returns and Steph goes off as Warriors take care of Wizards

For the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals, nearly three years ago, Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson all played a basketball game together.

And it didn’t take long for it to feel like the Golden State Warriors were back at full strength. Green came off the bench against the Washington Wizards on Monday night, but on his very first play after being out for more than two months, the four-time All-Star caught the ball on the block as the team ran their famous split action, springing Curry free for a three-pointer from the right wing.

Dray's first play back is a dime to steph, naturally.



@NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/3ca29ziNRC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 15, 2022

Finally, all felt normal.

And then Steph, who was celebrating his 34th birthday, went off. And went off, and went off, and went off. And it quickly put the Dubs in control.

The defense wasn’t there in the first quarter, as the Warriors gave up 30 points, though they scored 33. It improved in the second quarter and, with help from 20 first-half points from the birthday boy, the Dubs led 73-57 at the break.

And when you lead by 16 points at the half, you can afford to go back-and-forth in the second half, which is exactly what happened.

But it wasn’t without more of an explosion from Curry, who took matters into his own hands in the final frame ... at one point scoring 13 straight points for the Dubs when Washington was threatening to make things interesting. Curry did it all in the fourth quarter, splashing in triples from an arrogant distance, attacking the rim with violence, and repeatedly putting defenders on skates. Only garbage time stopped him from a 50-piece, as the chef erupted for 47 points on 16-for-25 shooting, with 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and just 2 turnovers. Thorough dominance, in rude and ruthless fashion.

Klay and Jordan Poole dropped in 20 each, and Green had a predictably Green line: 6 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and, as he so often does, a team-leading plus-minus of +26. When the buzzer rang the Warriors had won 126-112, securing their fourth-straight victory, and pulling into a tie with the Memphis Grizzlies for second in the West.

They’ll be back at it on Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics.

