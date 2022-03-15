Draymond Green: “Whether we’re the 2 seed or 3 seed, we’re going to win a championship”

The Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards by a score of 126-112 on Monday night. Although Stephen Curry had the Chase Center crowd in awe as he scored 47 points en route to Golden State’s fourth win in a row, the big thing on everyone’s mind was the return of Draymond Green. Here’s some of the highlights from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Players Discuss the Game

March 14th is a significant day for many reasons. There’s Pi Day, there’s the birthday of the famous physicist Albert Einstein, and then there’s the birthday of this guy in the Bay Area whose genius displays itself on the basketball court. However, March 14th, 2022 is especially sentimental for Warriors fans as it marked the first time that Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green all played on an NBA court together after 1,005 days.

1,005 days later ...



THEY'RE BACK pic.twitter.com/uk1KXDY6zi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 15, 2022

What truly makes this moment special are the obstacles that this trio have overcome the last couple of years to get to this point. Because of this, they’ve grown a lot in their own ways and developed a new appreciation for the times they get to share on the court.

Here’s Green after the game:

Draymond gave a long, thoughtful answer on how thankful he is for Rick Celebrini pic.twitter.com/uT8QueytUu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 15, 2022

Draymond Green talked about what got him going against the Wizards, and his thoughts on their lineup featuring Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole.#DubNation pic.twitter.com/2SjxR7fQyC — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) March 15, 2022

Here’s Curry after the game:

Steph on playing with Klay/Dray:



"We know each other like the back of our hand and compliment each other very well. There’s a lot of confidence in that." — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 15, 2022

Steph on scoring his first points of the game via a pass from Draymond:



"We can do that in our sleep" pic.twitter.com/rmUs9oZAJw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 15, 2022

Steph Curry on the Warriors being unselfish offensively:



“When we're playing well, it's what we do best, and we got to keep making that a priority. It's a fun way to play the game, and everybody gets involved.” pic.twitter.com/BPaz6zJ3Jw — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) March 15, 2022

Here’s Thompson after the game:

Klay, Steph and Draymond are going to appreciate every game they get to play together pic.twitter.com/zvytsEp4cN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 15, 2022

Klay is confident that he, Steph and Draymond can win another championship:



"Us three know what it takes." pic.twitter.com/2CB4PZoOuy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 15, 2022

Steve Kerr’s Game Thoughts

Head coach Steve Kerr has said many times during his postgame pressers that the team needed Draymond back. He finally got his wish on Monday night and the results on the court were instant. Green’s presence gave the team that extra motivation and organization that seemed to be missing while he was gone. Kerr understands the importance of Green to this team and let’s everyone know it during his postgame presser.

Kerr’s thoughts on Green and the team here:

"The chess board changes with Draymond out there" pic.twitter.com/7TxFRFIdXm — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 15, 2022

Steve Kerr on Draymond's impact:



"Makes us a better team, makes me a better coach, makes our players better players, makes Bob a better GM and Joe a better owner." — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 15, 2022

"Draymond has been our heart and soul for a long time and he’s beloved here in The Bay." - Steve Kerr — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 15, 2022

Steve Kerr on Draymond/Klay/Steph:



"It’s great to finally reach this point where – knock on wood – the three of them are healthy. … Feels like things are coming together well." — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 15, 2022

Kerr on the three stars being on the court for the first time in 1,0005 days: "Reminded me of everything that we've been through since Klay's injury in 2019. What the team's been through, what Klay's been through, what Dray's been through" — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) March 15, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Draymond Green who gives the Warriors their swagger back as he puts the rest of the league on notice in his postgame interview:

Draymond: "Whether we're the No. 2 seed or No. 3 seed, we're going to win a championship" pic.twitter.com/Tt8fPTxLhg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 15, 2022

Klay agrees:

Does Klay back up Draymond's championship vow?



"Yes." pic.twitter.com/HzbAHYEd55 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 15, 2022

*Bonus Quote

Here’s Draymond talking about the importance of setting screens:

Draymond on Kuminga: "We've got to bring him to screening school" pic.twitter.com/DRjc7s35VC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 15, 2022

Recap

With this win, the Warriors move to 47-22 on the season. They’re still tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for 2nd place in the West and lead the Utah Jazz by 4.5 games. Up next, Golden State will look to continue this winning streak with a home matchup against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.