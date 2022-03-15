 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Draymond Green: “Whether we’re the 2 seed or 3 seed, we’re going to win a championship”

Postgame Roundup: See what the Warriors had to say following their win against the Wizards on Sunday night.

By Ricko Mendoza
Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards by a score of 126-112 on Monday night. Although Stephen Curry had the Chase Center crowd in awe as he scored 47 points en route to Golden State’s fourth win in a row, the big thing on everyone’s mind was the return of Draymond Green. Here’s some of the highlights from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Players Discuss the Game

March 14th is a significant day for many reasons. There’s Pi Day, there’s the birthday of the famous physicist Albert Einstein, and then there’s the birthday of this guy in the Bay Area whose genius displays itself on the basketball court. However, March 14th, 2022 is especially sentimental for Warriors fans as it marked the first time that Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green all played on an NBA court together after 1,005 days.

What truly makes this moment special are the obstacles that this trio have overcome the last couple of years to get to this point. Because of this, they’ve grown a lot in their own ways and developed a new appreciation for the times they get to share on the court.

Here’s Green after the game:

Here’s Curry after the game:

Here’s Thompson after the game:

Steve Kerr’s Game Thoughts

Head coach Steve Kerr has said many times during his postgame pressers that the team needed Draymond back. He finally got his wish on Monday night and the results on the court were instant. Green’s presence gave the team that extra motivation and organization that seemed to be missing while he was gone. Kerr understands the importance of Green to this team and let’s everyone know it during his postgame presser.

Kerr’s thoughts on Green and the team here:

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Draymond Green who gives the Warriors their swagger back as he puts the rest of the league on notice in his postgame interview:

Klay agrees:

*Bonus Quote

Here’s Draymond talking about the importance of setting screens:

Recap

With this win, the Warriors move to 47-22 on the season. They’re still tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for 2nd place in the West and lead the Utah Jazz by 4.5 games. Up next, Golden State will look to continue this winning streak with a home matchup against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

