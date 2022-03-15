Will the Warriors peak at the right time?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Golden State Warriors fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Golden State Warriors ended a five-game skid, as well as a month of poor basketball, in style over the last week. More importantly, they ended it in a way that reminded everyone as to just how good they can be.

In a Saturday win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Klay Thompson showed that he still has All-World scorer in him, with 38 points on 15-for-24 shooting. And in a Monday win over the Washington Wizards, Draymond Green returned and looked just like the Dray we know and love, which helped spring Steph Curry free for a superstar showing of 47 points on 16-for-25 shooting. And along the way, Jordan Poole continued to assert himself as one of the best young spark plugs in the league, with his seventh consecutive game scoring 20 or more points.

It was the first time that Curry, Thompson, and Green had played in a game together in more than 1,000 days, and now they have less than a month — and just 13 games — to gel again before the postseason begins. They seem optimistic, though.

Steph Curry asked if the Warriors have enough time left in the season to get into their groove now that they're healthy: "Absolutely." — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) March 15, 2022

Only time will tell if that optimism is warranted, but I’m curious: are you optimistic? If the Warriors can play their best basketball of the season in April, May, and June, they’ll likely be favorites to add another ring — something that Green seemed to guarantee after Monday’s game.

But will they be able to gel and stay healthy and peak at the right time?

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.