Last night, the Golden State Warriors reunited their Hall of Fame trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green for the first time in three years. They may have to wait a few more days to add All-Star Andrew Wiggins to the ensemble, as he remains “questionable” with an illness.

Andrew Wiggins didn't practice today, but will be questionable vs Celtics tomorrow. Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and James Wiseman still out. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 15, 2022

All we know is that Wiggins’ ailment is not COVID-19. Great job getting vaccinated, Maple Jordan, no matter how much you didn’t like it! If he can’t go against Boston, we may see another start from Jonathan Kuminga, as the Warriors are still keeping Draymond Green on a minutes restriction for now.

Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala remain out for another game - Payton with knee soreness, and Iguodala with senioritis. With the emergence of Moses Moody and the presence of Emergency Brother-In-Law Damion Lee, the Warriors can afford to rest their defensive stopper until he’s totally healthy, since the real priority is making sure he’s available to guard Ja Morant. They play Memphis in two weeks, so that’s a nice target date for a return.

With Iguodala, they really only need him to be ready for the playoffs, so whether he’s hurt, or resting, or golfing, it’s not a big deal that he’s out. It’s a little frustrating and unnecessarily mysterious, but as long as Andre can walk, he’s getting playoff minutes.

James Wiseman looked pretty good in his G League appearances, but he’ll be playing at least one more game for the Santa Cruz Warriors tonight against their rivals to the South, the Agua Caliente Clippers. The SC Dubs sit in 11th place at the moment, but they’re only two games behind the Birmingham Squadron for the final playoff berth. It makes a lot of sense for Wiseman to help their playoff push, ahead of an ideal return date (home, four days rest, mediocre opponent) on Sunday versus the San Antonio Spurs.