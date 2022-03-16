How to watch Warriors vs. Celtics

The Golden State Warriors will play a nationally televised game against the Boston Celtics for their 70th game of the season. The game will be played at 7pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ESPN.

The Warriors are on a 4-game winning streak after beating the Washington Wizards by a score of 126-112. Meanwhile, the Celtics were on a 5-game winning streak until a 95-92 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Golden State is 2-5 against Boston dating back to the 2018-19 season. They last played on December 17th, 2021 in a game that resulted in a 107-111 Warriors defeat.

Monday’s game for the Warriors was a special one for fans of the team as they finally got to see Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green share an NBA court once again. Despite 1,005 days passing since the last time they played together, no chemistry was lost as the trio picked up right where they left off. Green checked in and immediately had an assist off of their patented split action to Curry — who would eventually go on to score a game high 47 points. Green was a +24 on the night and a huge boost to a team that’s starting to get hot at the right time.

Tonight, the Warriors get a matchup against a surging Celtics team who is 5th in the Eastern Conference standings. Led by All-Star Jayson Tatum, the team has won 7 out of their last 10 games. Boston has been getting it done with defense as they are the number one ranked team in defensive rating for the whole season. However, right behind them in defensive rating are the Warriors who are inching closer to their full compliment of weapons with the return of Green. Because of this, look for defense to take the center stage in this one as both teams sell out to stop the offensive fire power of Curry and Tatum.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Celtics: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams III, Al Horford

Regular Season Game #70

Who: Golden State Warriors (47 - 22) vs. Boston Celtics (41 - 28)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN (available on fuboTV)