Steph Curry goes down as Warriors run out of firepower vs. Celtics

The Golden State Warriors needed to be on their best behavior to beat a red-hot Boston Celtics team on Wednesday. But the basketball gods had other ideas.

Steph Curry only played 14 minutes before being ruled out for the game due to foot soreness after an awkward play.

Steph Curry officially out for the game with what team is calling left foot soreness following this play pic.twitter.com/6edSJxQszv — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 17, 2022

Without their best player, the Warriors never stood much of a chance — though it’s worth noting that they didn’t have much of a chance when he was on the court, either, as he mustered just three points against four turnovers.

Between Curry’s struggles and his hurting foot (as well as Andrew Wiggins’ absence), the Warriors offense was beyond paltry in the first half, as they mustered a highly-pathetic 32 first-half points, and fell behind by 16.

But the third quarter was a different story, primarily because of Jordan Poole. The Warriors scored far more points in the third quarter (37) than in the entire first half, and Poole, who admirably did his best Curry impression, was the main reason. After a quiet first half, Poole erupted for 19 third-quarter points to make things interesting. Unfortunately the defense couldn’t quite match Poole’s energy level, and the Warriors still trailed by 10 entering the final frame.

They gave it their best effort for a while in the fourth, but quickly ran out of fire power, and the game eventually got away from them as the Celtics pulled away for a 110-88 win.

Poole finished with 29 points on 10-for-20 shooting, including 6-for-13 from deep. Klay Thompson was the only other Warrior in double figures with 18, though he had a rough shooting night, as he went just 8-for-24 from the field. Draymond Green did not look as good in his second game back as in his first, though no one looked good.

The Dubs fell to 47-23, though they won’t care too much ... instead, all eyes are on Curry as we hope that his foot is OK.

