Steve Kerr on Steph Curry’s injury: “I thought it was a dangerous play”

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 88-110 on Wednesday night, snapping their 4-game winning streak. Despite the disappointing loss, the bigger news was the injury to Stephen Curry who left the game late in the second quarter and did not return after being diagnosed with left foot soreness. Head coach Steve Kerr said that the team expects to learn the results of Curry’s MRI sometime on Friday. Here are some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr Discusses the Game

Even before Curry’s injury, the Warriors struggled to score against Boston’s number one ranked defense. Their length and physicality threw off Golden State’s rhythm offensively as they finished with only 32 first half points. To make things worse, Curry’s injury occurred during a loose ball where Celtics guard Marcus Smart dived and made contact with his left leg. Immediately after, Kerr and Smart got into a heated discussion as he felt that the dive for the ball was a “dangerous play”. The Warriors would put on a valiant effort in the third quarter to bring the score within 10, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the scoring gap left by the absence of Curry.

Here’s Kerr talking about Wednesday’s game:

Kerr says Steph is "getting an MRI right now" pic.twitter.com/Ly5smy5xAD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2022

Kerr says he and Marcus Smart are "good," but the Dubs' coach let him know it was a "dangerous play" pic.twitter.com/FKPPDwXpXM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2022

Despite the Warriors' recent bad luck with injuries, Kerr says he doesn't feel snakebit pic.twitter.com/VKneDMOOOD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2022

Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole: “I was really proud of Jordan… I thought he played a hell of a game to keep us in it.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 17, 2022

Players Discuss the Game

At first, many believed that the dive on the loose ball by Marcus Smart was a dirty play, but it’s important to note that many of the Warriors’ players did not see it that way during their postgame interviews. The combination of Curry’s injury and the Celtics shut down defense could have easily turned this game into a huge blowout in the second half. However, led by Jordan Poole’s 19 points in the third quarter, the team showed competitive spirit that could serve as a bright spot in the midst of Curry’s uncertainty. Don’t be fooled, the team will not be winning anything significant with Curry injured, but if Poole can play like this in his absence, the team can stay afloat until his return.

Here are the Warriors players discussing Curry’s injury and Poole rising to the challenge:

Draymond on Steph exiting with an injury just one game after the Warriors' Big Three reunited on the floor:



"Boy ... it's rough" pic.twitter.com/J0BilHgbPZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2022

Draymond doesn't expect Steph to play Sunday pic.twitter.com/rsN41MjPid — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2022

"I’d expect Marcus Smart to make that play. He plays hard. I can’t call that a dirty play… Probably an unnecessary dive.”



Draymond on the play Steph got injured pic.twitter.com/TPXt12hHoA — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 17, 2022

JTA's perspective on the Marcus Smart loose ball dive that hurt Curry: "I don't think it was a dirty play. Could've probably been a bit more cautious. But when you play that hard and all you know is to do that...it's kind've like me diving over the scoreboard for the ball." pic.twitter.com/kyfy7PKx2n — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 17, 2022

Draymond on Poole: "He's going to be really good for a long time" pic.twitter.com/EB0AEdccJu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2022

Here’s Marcus Smart’s Perspective on the play:

Marcus Smart on the dive play that injured Steph Curry:

pic.twitter.com/Qc47ianC6D — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) March 17, 2022

News and Notes

One news item that was overshadowed by the injury to Curry was the injury to Moses Moody. He hurt his shoulder in the first half and did not return to the game.

Moses Moody appears to have injured his right shoulder on this play pic.twitter.com/jXqCnFkEbP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2022

Kerr said he was still unsure of the severity of Moody’s injury but will know more about his status as the team gets closer to Sunday’s game.

Steve Kerr is unsure if Moses Moody will need an MRI on his injured right shoulder. — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) March 17, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Draymond Green. With the start of March Madness tomorrow, Green’s college alumni, Michigan State, will face off against Curry’s alumni, Davidson. Here’s Green talking about tomorrow’s matchup:

Draymond is confident Michigan State will beat Davidson on Friday pic.twitter.com/bu6jCYBE1X — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2022

*Bonus Quote

Marcus Smart was involved in another play that was reviewed for a flagrant foul after he jumped and his foot made contact with Klay Thompson’s head. Green responds in the most Draymond way possible:

“Shit happens. I kicked somebody before.”



Draymond on Marcus Smart's kick on Klay pic.twitter.com/uA9XbJRbAU — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 17, 2022

Recap

This loss brings the Warriors to 47-23 on the season. They trail the Memphis Grizzlies by 1 game for the 2nd seed in the West and lead the Utah Jazz by 3.5 games. Up next, Golden State finishes off their homestand with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.