Just as things were starting to go right for the Golden State Warriors, things came crashing down a little. During the team’s blowout loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, Steph Curry left the game with what the team announced as “foot soreness” following an awkward play.

After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr called it a “dangerous play” by Marcus Smart, and it looks like it’s going to sideline Curry for a while. X-rays were thankfully negative, but Curry has been diagnosed with a strained ligament in his foot, and is out indefinitely.

Warriors star Stephen Curry has been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in left foot that will sideline him indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. X-rays on the foot returned negative Wednesday night – meaning no fracture or major damage, a sigh of relief. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2022

That’s the bad news. The good news is that Curry is expected to return for the playoffs, which start in about a month. According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Curry “is expected to return for the start of the Western Conference playoffs with a left foot sprain, but will undergo further evaluation with specialists.”

The Warriors have just 12 regular season games remaining, with their final one coming on April 10. They’ll then get some rest as the play-in tournament takes place, with the actual playoff games beginning on April 16.

Whenever Curry returns, the Dubs will have to hit the ground running. With Klay Thompson missing the beginning of the season, Draymond Green the middle, and now Curry the end, the Warriors star trio has played together for just 11 minutes this season ... and that’s after not playing together at all in either of the last two years.

Heal up, Steph. We’ll see you in April.