SBN Reacts: Will the Warriors peak at the right time?

March has been a roller coaster ride of highs and lows for fans of the Golden State Warriors. The team started the month on a season worst 5-game losing streak that saw them blow several fourth quarter leads in dramatic fashion. It felt like the Warriors’ title hopes were dimming as the inaction to address minor problems on the team’s roster were beginning to rear its ugly head.

However, just as things started to look bleak, the team snapped their losing streak by pulling out an impressive win against the Los Angeles Clippers. Finally, with a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel, they followed up that performance with two inspiring wins against the Denver Nuggets and the defending champs, the Milwaukee Bucks. The Warriors took this momentum and brought it to another level with the return of Draymond Green, flashing just how good they can be with a full complement of weapons in a win against the Washington Wizards.

Suddenly, Golden State was on a 4-game hot streak with their roster getting healthy at just the right time. Because of this, the latest SBN Reacts survey had a vast majority of Warriors fans believing the team will reach their full potential by the time playoffs start:

Unfortunately, the basketball gods giveth, and the basketball gods taketh away. During Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics, superstar point guard Stephen Curry was injured in what is now being diagnosed as a sprained ligament in his left foot. Although Curry is expected to be back for the playoffs, the Warriors terrible luck with maintaining continuity will have to endure a little bit longer.

Before the Curry injury, 95% of Warriors fans believed the team will peak as the playoffs begin. Now that he is injured, will they have enough time to peak during the playoffs?

Golden State’s Big 3 of Curry, Green, and Klay Thompson showed that they’re capable of picking up right where they left off after sharing the court for the first time in 1,005 days during their win against the Wizards. Although the lack of reps and continuity is concerning, this trio is battle tested and knows what it takes to win a championship. If anyone can figure it out in a short period of time, it will be the Warriors golden trio.

