Stephen Curry: “It’s not an excuse for how we’re playing, but we are built as a full team.”

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 114-129 on Tuesday night. Missed opportunities, an undermanned roster, and Karl-Anthony Towns dominating the Warriors front court defense for 39 points were the stories in this one as Golden State struggled to keep up with Minnesota all night. Here’s some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steph and Wiggins discuss the game

Stephen Curry was the only one who had anything going offensively tonight. He led the team with 34 points along with 4 assist and 5 rebounds in 33 minutes of play. Although he only shot 5-of-16 from three, he consistently attracted double teams, freeing up his teammates for open shots that they just couldn’t convert.

Here’s Curry giving his thoughts on the game:

Steph says the Warriors need to "be more in sync as a five-man unit" on the floor pic.twitter.com/GnjcUncZUs — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 2, 2022

Here’s Curry’s thoughts on the constant lineup changes:

“We’ve had a lot of shuffling.” Curry said. “It’s not an excuse for how we’re playing, but we are built as a full team. And until we get that, I’m not sure if we’ll see our full ceiling, but we have to do the little things in the meantime to keep building confidence.”

Here’s Curry talking about Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole:

Steph Curry on the recently quiet Andrew Wiggins: “I expect him to respond.” pic.twitter.com/UKkwqyNtrr — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 2, 2022

“We need more aggressiveness.”



-Steph Curry on Jordan Poole’s recent struggles. Curry wants him more involved in the attack - being assertive, demanding the ball, attacking the basket, also teammates getting Poole the ball. Curry says he’s sure Poole will respond. #DubNation — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) March 2, 2022

Here’s Wiggins on his performance and on the team going forward:

Wiggins on his rough shooting night: "Had some good looks, just didn't make them." — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) March 2, 2022

Andrew Wiggins on the team's slide: "We'll figure it out. We're a good team, that's what good teams do. We're in a little funk right now." — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) March 2, 2022

Steve Kerr on the game and Moses Moody’s injury

Kerr took a positive approach after Sunday’s loss against the Dallas Mavericks by calling it a “good lesson” for the team. This time around, he was a little more blunt on what he thought the team was missing against the Timberwolves.

Here’s Kerr’s thoughts on the game:

Steve Kerr said that he "didn't like the energy from the team tonight."



Says he liked the energy vs. Dallas and Denver, even if the team struggled. Didn't like it, or the connection today. — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) March 2, 2022

Here’s Kerr giving an update on Moses Moody who took an inadvertent elbow to the face from Towns in the first half that took him out of the game.

Kerr says Moses Moody’s eye is “swollen shut” pic.twitter.com/MHfGpxLeYN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 2, 2022

Draymond’s absence

One of the most significant reasons behind Golden State’s recent slide is the absence of All-Star power forward Draymond Green due to a back injury. Aside from being the team’s vocal leader, Green was playing at a defensive player of the year level while also maintaining his role as the team’s playmaker whenever Stephen Curry goes off ball. For the last 23 games, the team has been in flux as they scramble to adjust without him.

Here’s head coach Steve Kerr on if he wants Green present with the team during games:

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will meet the Warriors in Dallas. Klay may return. Does Kerr want Draymond around the team more?



“Yes” pic.twitter.com/nhbugKnABs — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 2, 2022

Here’s Curry talking about Green’s importance to the team as a leader:

Draymond is joining the Warriors in Dallas. Steph talks about what his presence alone will bring ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7S1rWjmmBA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 2, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Curry. He doesn’t say a word in this postgame clip, but he doesn’t need to as the look on his face says it all:

Steph after the loss pic.twitter.com/rqqbof5wvs — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 2, 2022

Recap

With this loss, the Warriors are now 2-6 in their last 8 games and move to 43-19 on the season. They still hold the second seed in the West but are only ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies by a half game. Meanwhile, they trail the Phoenix Suns for the first seed by 6.5 games. Up next, Golden State continues their road trip with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.