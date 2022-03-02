The short-handed Golden State Warriors were down to nine players after Moses Moody was cold-cocked by Karl-Anthony Towns Tuesday night, but reinforcements are coming, one sooner than the others.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green made it to Dallas. Both are currently taking part in a long Warriors practice. Green continues to edge a bit closer, do a bit more on court. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 2, 2022

Klay has been sick since last Thursday, and didn’t join the team for the first game of their road trip in Minnesota. But after flying in and going through a long practice today, he dismissed his “questionable” classification for the Dallas Mavericks game on Thursday. “I’m playing,” he said. “I didn’t come all the way to Dallas to watch.”

Draymond also flew in and participated in the practice, as did the Warriors most mysterious rehabbing player, James Wiseman.

Draymond Green getting in some post practice work in Dallas after a 3-on-3 scrimmage that included James Wiseman pic.twitter.com/QnfT2dcNVE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 2, 2022

I’m not a scout, but I’d say that while Draymond’s jumper looks a little awkward, it doesn’t look any more awkward than it normally does. He shoots like he has a sore back even when 100% healthy, after all. And while Draymond is totally undefended on these shots, it’s not out of the question that he will be during games, while teams devote three defenders to Steph Curry. Hey, he’s shooting better on wide-open threes than Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins did last night.

It’s encouraging that Wiseman is continuing to practice, keeping up the slim hope that he can still contribute something this year. Recently it feels like the Warriors could simply use anyone taller than 6’9” to play in the middle, and if it’s the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft, that’s an added bonus.

The Warriors’ other questionable player for Thursday is Moody, who pretty much just has to have his eye not be swollen shut by game time to play. Andre Iguodala remains out indefinitely, while Nemanja Bejlica is a maybe - he was “questionable” leading into last night’s game, before missing it with a thigh contusion.

Is this big news? No, but after the last two games’ fourth quarters, it’s important to find hopeful stories about the Warriors! At least until 2-3 more players are ruled out before game time tomorrow.