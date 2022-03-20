Preview: Warriors take on Spurs without injured Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors are entering their most anxiety inducing part of the regular season with about a month remaining before the postseason arrives. The 3rd-seeded Dubs won’t have Stephen Curry for much (or any) of that remaining period, as he recovers from a foot injury suffered against the dirty aggressive tactics of Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

Most teams can’t recover from losing their best player, much less a two-time MVP. But Coach Steve Kerr has spent his entire time leading Golden State empowering other players to know their role and perform it under pressure. Yes, the Dubs are nowhere near full strength without Curry, the guy Kevin Durant once referred to as “the system”. But they don’t have to be at full strength to be beat the San Antonio Spurs...right? (Draft Kings has the Dubs at -265 on the moneyline).

Steph Curry did not return to the game after an apparent injury on this play.



Steve Kerr seemed unhappy with Marcus Smart.

Here’s an excerpt from our blog buddy Pounding the Rock after the 27-44 Spurs took a major beating from the potentially play-in bound New Orleans Pelicans:

The San Antonio Spurs were blown out by Play-In rivals the New Orleans Pelicans in an embarrassing loss at home. The game wasn’t close from the start as the Spurs finish their 7-game home-stand 3-4. The first quarter was undisputedly the Spurs worse 12 minutes of the NBA season — scoring just 10-points, turning the ball over six times and allowing 35-points on the defensive end.

Now I know Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is the winningest coach of all time, but these Spurs ain’t like the Spurs we used to know. The Dubs still have two All-Stars in Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, a reemerging monster in Klay Thompson, a stalwart big in Kevon Looney, and a youthful core of Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody. That’s plenty of pieces to get this W, even if Curry isn’t on the floor.

Steve Kerr on losing Curry: 'Nobody’s gonna fill those shoes. But we can do some things execution-wise. We want Wiggs to be more aggressive, want Jordan and Klay to continue to be aggressive. If we run our stuff well and play good defense, we’re going to generate offense.' — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) March 18, 2022

Pick your poison.



A combined 6️⃣8️⃣ points for Klay and Poole tonight

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs

March 20th, 2022 | 5:30 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

