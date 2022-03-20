How to watch Warriors vs. Spurs

The Golden State Warriors will play against the San Antonio Spurs tonight for their 71st game of the season. The game will be played at 5:30pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA League Pass.

Golden State played their last game way back on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics — a game which resulted in a 88-110 Warriors defeat. San Antonio last played on Friday in a 91-124 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Warriors and the Spurs played each other twice this season with each team winning once. Their most recent matchup was on February 1st, 2022, a game which the Warriors won by a score of 124-120.

Golden State’s game on Wednesday was a tough one for fans of the team. Not only did the Warriors struggle in the first half, superstar point guard Stephen Curry was injured in the second quarter of the game with what is now being diagnosed as a sprained ligament in the left foot. The team could have easily given up in Curry’s absence, but they fought their way back led by Jordan Poole’s 19 points in the third quarter. Unfortunately, the comeback ended there as Boston would pull away with the lead in the fourth quarter, snapping the Warriors 4-game winning streak.

Moving on to tonight’s game, the Dubs get a matchup against the Spurs who are in 11th place in the Western Conference standings. In their last 10 games, San Antonio ranks 27th in offensive rating, 20th in defensive rating, and 28th in the league in net rating overall. They are a team that likes to play fast and likes to move the ball as they rank in the top 5 in both pace and assist percentage.

The Warriors play a similar style to the Spurs, but it remains to be seen how this specific team plays without Curry dominating the defense’s attention. Curry’s gravity on offense pulls defenders to him providing wide open shots for his teammates. Without him, Golden State will have to rely on other ways to manufacture open spacing on offense. Luckily for them, players on the Warriors have raved about the play of Jordan Poole this season, so if anyone is going to step up offensively, look for him to rise to the occasion.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Spurs: Dejounte Murray, Joshua Primo, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl

Regular Season Game #71

Who: Golden State Warriors (47 - 23) vs. San Antonio Spurs (27 - 44)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)