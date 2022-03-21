Player grades: Warriors vs. Spurs

The Golden State Warriors gave it the old college try on Sunday night, but ultimately couldn’t overcome a 14-point first-quarter hole that they dug themselves against the San Antonio Spurs. A combination of running out of steam, not getting the breaks, not executing properly, and poor officiating left the Dubs with a 110-108 loss, their second straight dropped game.

But grade them all we must, so here we go, weighting for our expectations of each player.

Note: League average true-shooting percentage (TS) was 56.3% entering Monday’s games.

Draymond Green

18 minutes, 4 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 turnovers, 4 fouls, 1-for-3 shooting, 0-for-1 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, 51.6% TS, +2

Green was responsible for perhaps the most important moment of the game (save for the final seconds), when he argued a call midway through the third quarter, got a technical foul, argued the technical foul, got a second technical foul, and was subsequently ejected.

The whistle came way too quickly both times, and it’s unfair that Green’s reputation leads to sterner officiating. But even if it’s unfair, it’s something that Dray knows happens, and he needs to be better at avoiding it. So even though he played really well when he was on the court, he gets a low grade for taking himself out of the game.

Grade: C

Andrew Wiggins

33 minutes, 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 turnover, 5-for-13 shooting, 0-for-3 threes, 6-for-9 free throws, 47.2% TS, +1

Wiggins’ scoring slump continues, and with Steph Curry sidelined, that matters extra. The Dubs need some players to help fill in SC30’s 25 points a night, and Wiggins unfortunately doesn’t seem up to the task. In 16 games since the start of February, Wiggins is averaging 14.1 points on 48.9% true shooting, with just one game where he eclipsed 20 points.

The defense was pretty decent in this one, but there’s no hiding that the Warriors are in dire need of Wiggins’ offense rebounding to the form that earned him an All-Star nod.

Grade: C+

Kevon Looney

17 minutes, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 turnover, 3 fouls, 1-for-2 shooting, 0-for-2 free throws, 34.7% TS, -16

Pretty rough game for the usually consistent Looney, who got eaten on the glass by Jakob Poeltl, didn’t provide anything on offense, and didn’t have his best defensive game.

Grade: C-

Post-game bonus: Worst plus/minus on the team.

Klay Thompson

38 minutes, 24 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 fouls, 9-for-21 shooting, 6-for-12 threes, 54.6% TS, -13

Klay had some big shots in this game, but it seems like he’s been less aggressive lately than he was upon his first return. Watching him splash in triples will never get old, but he’d do well to trade so me of his off balance 10-15 footers for some layups and trips to the free throw line.

Quality defense, but really just didn’t provide all that much in this one. But it sure still is fun having him back.

Grade: B-

Jordan Poole

36 minutes, 28 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 turnovers, 4 fouls, 11-for-21 shooting, 4-for-9 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, 64.0% TS, -5

While Wiggins’ scoring drought continues, so too does Poole’s scoring explosion, as he hit the 20-point mark for the ninth straight game — a stretch in which he’s averaging 25.1 points per game with a 72.9% true-shooting percentage. The man is on fire!

With Curry injured and Green ejected, the Warriors would have loved to see Poole have more assists than turnovers, but honestly, for a team struggling to score as much as they are, that’s really picking nits with someone who dropped in a highly-efficient 28 points, and who had a response seemingly every time that San Antonio tried to pull away.

JORDAN POOLE ☔️ pic.twitter.com/HJ4hsxVj9j — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 21, 2022

Grade: A

Post-game bonus: Led the team in points.

Nemanja Bjelica

25 minutes, 9 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 turnovers, 3 fouls, 4-for-8 shooting, 1-for-2 threes, 56.3% TS, +10

It was very recently that Bjelica seemed on the precipice of being out of the rotation, and now he feels like an integral part of the bench unit. That could change again if Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II get healthy, but Bjeli seems here to stay — especially in the right matchup.

He was the Warriors best playmaker in this game, which was desperately needed given that Curry, Green, and Iguodala — the team’s three best playmakers — played a combined 18 minutes.

Bjelica has also just been a lot more active lately. His defense will never be good, but he’s finding ways to have his effort level keep him treading water. He’s making quick decisions with the ball, attacking the hoop, and bringing high energy to the screen game.

He’s just playing very well right now, and it’s really helping the team.

Grade: A-

Post-game bonus: Led the team in assists.

Jonathan Kuminga

23 minutes, 9 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover, 2 fouls, 4-for-7 shooting, 0-for-2 threes, 1-for-1 free throws, 57.1% TS, +11

This wasn’t a game that will go on Kuminga’s highlight reel, or a game where he flexed how much star potential he has in him. But it was a game that proved how ready he is to be a regular contributor on a playoff team. He just played solid basketball on both ends of the court, made smart decisions, brought a lot of energy and effort, and helped the team more than he he hurt it.

Grade: B+

Post-game bonus: Led the team in plus/minus.

Otto Porter Jr.

29 minutes, 16 points, 16 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 3 turnovers, 1 foul, 6-for-13 shooting, 0-for-3 threes, 4-for-4 free throws, 54.2% TS, -2

When the Warriors were falling behind big in the first quarter, Porter seemed like the only player on the team who wanted to try and stop the bleeding. He was everywhere in this game, attacking the glass, his defensive assignments, and the rim with vigor.

The Warriors are an undersized team, so every extra rebound they can grab is gravy. This year Porter has a rebounding rate of 13.8%, which slots right in between John Collins and Evan Mobley — that’s pretty darn impressive for a player of his size.

Grade: A-

Post-game bonus: Led the team in rebounds.

Chris Chiozza

19 minutes, 0 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 turnovers, 0-for-1 shooting, 0-for-1 threes, +2

I’m not entirely sure why Steve Kerr, who is generally comfortable playing positionless basketball, always feels the need to give Chiozza big minutes when Curry is out. Personally I’d rather see Damion Lee here, but whatever. Chiozza wasn’t good, but he wasn’t bad, either.

Grade: B-

Sunday’s DNPs: Damion Lee, Juan Toscano-Anderson

Sunday’s inactives: Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, Quinndary Weatherspoon, James Wiseman