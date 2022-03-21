Steve Kerr: “I thought the two fouls at the end were bizarre”

The Golden State Warriors lost to the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 108-110 in what was probably the unluckiest loss of the season. The Warriors’ last-minute comeback came up just short after a series of bizarre fouls, missed free-throws, and an unfortunate bounce set the Dubs up perfectly for another late game loss. Here’s some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr Postgame thoughts

Officiating was the big storyline of this game. Draymond Green was ejected in the third quarter after receiving two consecutive technical fouls during an argument with the ref. There was a bizarre result to a Warriors’ challenge on a Spurs’ corner three where they actually came out of it worse as the regular three shot foul was upgraded to a flagrant foul. Last but not least, there was the debacle at the end of the fourth quarter. In the final possessions of the game, a pair of ticky-tack fouls committed by both teams led to the perfect sequence of events that allowed Keldon Johnson to hit the game winning put-back after Jakob Poeltl missed his free-throw.

Steve Kerr had a lot to say about this game. Here are his post-game thoughts:

“I don’t know how those calls can be made”



Kerr on the two “bizarre” fouls at the end of the Warriors-Spurs game: pic.twitter.com/guZloqZ9n3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2022

Kerr says he was "surprised" that Draymond was ejected pic.twitter.com/oTN3pnmMe0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2022

Otto Porter Jr. vs. Spurs: 16 PTS, 16 REB



His coach was pleased ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/zT9vvoUkTZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2022

"There's got to be a sense of urgency," Steve Kerr says on life without Steph Curry



Wants to see more competitive fire right from the start — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) March 21, 2022

Steph Curry Pre-game Presser

Stephen Curry is expected to be out until the playoffs begin with a sprained ligament in his left foot. Without Steph in the lineup, the team relied on Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson for offensive scoring punch as the duo combined to score 52 points. These two will be critical in Curry’s absence, but it sounds like they will not have to carry the load for too long as Steph is optimistic that he will be back sooner rather than later.

Here’s Curry talking about his injury pre-game:

Steph says the sprained ligament in his left foot was "painful at first" but getting better each day pic.twitter.com/5YIb7QYEp6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2022

Some quick hitters from Steph's presser:



-Expects to be back by round 1, game 1

-Didn't think it was a dirty play

-Hasn't been doing much on his feet

-Lifting weights

-Not worried about his conditioning pic.twitter.com/BwkONotf6u — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) March 21, 2022

Steph Curry is moving with a limp and has a walking boot on his left foot.



Here’s a quick video of the walk and then his detailed soundbite on what he is able to do right now. pic.twitter.com/7ibdR581Qh — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 21, 2022

The Warriors were 2-7 last season without Steph Curry.



Curry: “Different team this year.” pic.twitter.com/XimShuOEGQ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 21, 2022

Steph departs his press conference wearing a walking boot on his left foot pic.twitter.com/Lk8snzSEso — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Jordan Poole who feels the same way a lot of Warriors fans feel after the game:

"Did you understand why Draymond got ejected?"



Poole's reaction pic.twitter.com/frGgF21pDe — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2022

Recap

With this loss, the Warriors are now 47-24 on the season. They trail the Memphis Grizzlies by 1.5 games and lead the Utah Jazz by 2 games. Up next, Golden State will start a 5-game road trip starting with a matchup against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.