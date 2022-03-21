 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steve Kerr: “I thought the two fouls at the end were bizarre”

Postgame Roundup: See what the Warriors had to say following their loss against the Spurs on Sunday night.

By Ricko Mendoza
San Antonio Spurs v Golden State Warriors Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors lost to the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 108-110 in what was probably the unluckiest loss of the season. The Warriors’ last-minute comeback came up just short after a series of bizarre fouls, missed free-throws, and an unfortunate bounce set the Dubs up perfectly for another late game loss. Here’s some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr Postgame thoughts

Officiating was the big storyline of this game. Draymond Green was ejected in the third quarter after receiving two consecutive technical fouls during an argument with the ref. There was a bizarre result to a Warriors’ challenge on a Spurs’ corner three where they actually came out of it worse as the regular three shot foul was upgraded to a flagrant foul. Last but not least, there was the debacle at the end of the fourth quarter. In the final possessions of the game, a pair of ticky-tack fouls committed by both teams led to the perfect sequence of events that allowed Keldon Johnson to hit the game winning put-back after Jakob Poeltl missed his free-throw.

Steve Kerr had a lot to say about this game. Here are his post-game thoughts:

Steph Curry Pre-game Presser

Stephen Curry is expected to be out until the playoffs begin with a sprained ligament in his left foot. Without Steph in the lineup, the team relied on Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson for offensive scoring punch as the duo combined to score 52 points. These two will be critical in Curry’s absence, but it sounds like they will not have to carry the load for too long as Steph is optimistic that he will be back sooner rather than later.

Here’s Curry talking about his injury pre-game:

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Jordan Poole who feels the same way a lot of Warriors fans feel after the game:

Recap

With this loss, the Warriors are now 47-24 on the season. They trail the Memphis Grizzlies by 1.5 games and lead the Utah Jazz by 2 games. Up next, Golden State will start a 5-game road trip starting with a matchup against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

