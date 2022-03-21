Preview: Warriors look to snap 2-game losing streak in Orlando

The Golden State Warriors have 11 games remaining in their regular season. They have a 47-24 record and are battling for a top-3 seed in the Western Conference. They’ve lost two in a row, most recently a last-second defeat at home to the San Antonio Spurs. Their leader, two-time MVP Stephen Curry, is out for possibly the remainder of the regular season. They’ve got some things to work out and the clock is ticking.

Meanwhile the Orlando Magic haven’t won 47 games since they won 52 in the 2011 season. They currently have a record of 19-53, far away from the Eastern Conference’s play-in tournament. But they could still get a W over the Dubs in Orlando, the arena where the Magic have wins over the Timberwolves and Mavericks.

They won their most recent home contest over the Oklahoma City Thunder, as center Wendell Carter Jr. went off for 30 points and 16 rebounds.

Looks like Golden State’s defense will have its work cut out, with Kevon Looney and Draymond Green sure to draw plenty of minutes battling Carter. Unfortunately for the Magic they won’t have the services of 6-foot-5 guard Jalen Suggs, the number five overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Speaking of guards, Jordan Poole is making quite the impact filling in for Stephen Curry for the Dubs.

Jordan Poole, last 9 games:



25.1 pts

57% fg

52% 3pt

4.3 ast

3.3 reb

1.2 stl — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) March 21, 2022

If Poole gets going like he can, it’ll be a long night for Orlando. DraftKings has the Warriors at -320 on the moneyline.

Golden State Warriors at Orlando Magic

March 22th, 2022 | 4:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

