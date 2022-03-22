How to watch Warriors at Magic

The Golden State Warriors will play against the Orlando Magic for their 71st game of the season tonight. The game will be played at 4pm PT in Orlando and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA League Pass.

The Warriors are on a 2-game losing streak after a loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday by a score of 108-110. The Magic snapped a 3-game losing streak after a 90-85 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Golden State and Orlando played each other once this season on December 6th, 2021 – a game which resulted in a 126-95 Warriors victory.

Golden State is coming off one of their strangest losses of the season. Tied at 107 with 3 seconds left in the game, the Spurs were called for a questionable foul that sent Andrew Wiggins to the free throw line. He made the first one, but he missed the second one which then caused Kevon Looney to be called for a foul on the rebound. Spurs’ center Jakob Poetl would also go on to make one and miss one, but his miss led to a put-back for Keldon Johnson that won the game for the Spurs.

Putting the result of that game behind them, the Dubs will begin a 5-game road trip starting with the Magic. Orlando has the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 19-53. They are 27th in net rating which includes the 29th ranked offense and the 19th ranked defense. On paper, this a very winnable matchup for the Warriors in what will be their second game since Stephen Curry’s injury. In Curry’s absence, the team featured offense courtesy of Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson who combined to score 52 points. Look for this duo to heat up early and often in order to put this first game of a back-to-back out of reach and sneak some rest for tomorrow.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Magic: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mohamed Bamba

Regular Season Game #72

Who: Golden State Warriors (47 - 24) vs. Orlando Magic (19 - 53)

When: 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA League Pass (available on fuboTV)