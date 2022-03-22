Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Golden State Warriors fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

It’s been almost a week since Steph Curry strained a ligament in his foot during a Golden State Warriors loss to the Boston Celtics. His timeline remains rather vague — he’s out indefinitely, but reports have suggested that the Warriors expect him back for the start of the playoffs, which begin on April 16.

But it’s no certainty. There’s a chance Curry could return before the Dubs regular season finale on April 10, and, unfortunately, there’s a chance that he could miss the beginning of the postseason.

If that’s the case, do you think the Warriors can stay afloat? Can they win the first round of the playoffs if Curry is still wearing a suit to games, and bide their time for (hopefully) a second-round return by the two-time MVP?

With 11 regular season games left, the Warriors currently occupy the No. 3 seed in the West. If the season ended today, the Dubs would face the No. 6 seed Denver Nuggets ... though the Nuggets are perilously close to ceding their spot to the upstart Minnesota Timberwolves.

There’s still a lot of jockeying to do in the standings, as the Dubs could lose their 2.5-game lead over the Utah Jazz and fall to the No. 4 seed, where they’d be lined up for a collision with the Dallas Mavericks.

Some of those potential matchups are more favorable than others, but the question remains: if necessary, can Golden State win a first-round matchup without Curry?

