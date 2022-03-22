Preview: Warriors face Heat in battle of teams with title hopes

The Golden State Warriors just suffered their third straight loss, this time to the lowly Orlando Magic. The 20-win Magic knocked the Warriors off 94-90 in Florida, giving Dub Nation another worrisome night with the playoffs looming only ten games away.

Golden State is tied for the third best record in basketball with the opponent they’ll be facing Wednesday night, the Miami Heat. Los Heat have the best record in the Eastern Conference and always present a formidable challenge for GSW, even when they have Stephen Curry available. The two-time MVP will miss his third contest in a row as he does his best to recover from a foot injury before the postseason begins.

Here is Steph Curry detailing the specifics of his foot injury and recovery. Says he believes he will return before Game 1 of the playoffs: “I’m an optimist.”



Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/5vEPeI6qR1 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 21, 2022

Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave his assessment of the team after the game, and let’s just say the greatest coach in Golden State history wasn’t very pleased with what his guys did in that contest:

Steve Kerr’s grimmest postgame press conference maybe of the season: “I love these guys in the locker room. Awesome guys. I know they want to win. We just have to learn how to win. Right now, we don’t know how.” pic.twitter.com/1yOqeLYVmV — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 23, 2022

Wellp, if they wanna get back in the win column they’ll have to knock off a Miami team that has championship desires. Miami lost their last contest to the Joel Embiid-and-James-Harden-less Philadelphia 76ers but return home to the friendly confines of South Florida where they are 26-9 to face the Warriors. Ruh roh, the Heat and Dubs are two teams with elite records who are coming off stunning losses to teams they should have beat.

Even without Steph, Warriors had two of their most winnable games against the Spurs and Magic… and they lost them both.



More of a concern is how they lost them: poor execution and poor process. Just can’t be having those kinds of problems with the playoffs looming. — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) March 23, 2022

Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo, Caleb Martin, and Tyler Herro are all listed as questionable for the contest with Gabe Vincent listed as out. DraftKings has GSW +225 on the moneyline.

Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat

March 23rd, 2022 | 4:30 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

