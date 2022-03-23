 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Draymond Green: “We’re playing soft, we’re playing stupid, we’re just not playing good basketball”

Postgame Roundup: See what the Warriors had to say following their loss against the Magic on Tuesday night.

Golden State Warriors v Orlando Magic Photo by Gary Bassing/NBAE via Getty Images

Another game, another blown fourth quarter as the Golden State Warriors lose their 3rd straight game in a 90-94 loss against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The Dubs offense was out of sync for most of the game, but specifically in the fourth quarter when the team was outscored 16-29 to close this one out. Here’s some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr Discusses the Game

The Warriors’ late game execution has been a problem this season and Tuesday’s matchup was no different. With 1:43 left in the game, the Magic took the lead, 86-85. After that, simple mistakes by the team’s veteran players including Draymond Green helping off the strong side corner leading to an open three, and Klay Thompson fouling a three-point shooter down one point led to the team’s collapse. In his post-game presser, head coach Steve Kerr emphasized that the team needs to clear these mental mistakes and become more disciplined in order to win close games.

Here’s what Steve Kerr had to say following the game:

Warriors Players Discuss the Game

In their second game without Stephen Curry, the Warriors looked out of rhythm as they desperately searched for anything that would jumpstart the team’s offense. Jordan Poole once again led the team in scoring with 26 points in 40 minutes, while Otto Porter Jr. played a great game — seemingly grabbing every important rebound on his way to a 14 point, 15 rebound double-double. Other than that, the Dubs had nothing else going on against an Orlando team that was tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference. In his post-game presser, Green emphasized that the Warriors need to be more physical because it is only gets harder once they play better teams in the playoffs.

Here’s what the Warriors players had to say after the game:

Recap

This loss brings the Warriors to 47-25 on the season, good enough for the 3rd seed in the West. They still trail the Memphis Grizzlies by 2 games for the second seed and lead the 4th place Utah Jazz by 2 games. The Warriors will continue their road trip with the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday in a matchup against the Miami Heat.

