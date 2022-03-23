Draymond Green: “We’re playing soft, we’re playing stupid, we’re just not playing good basketball”

Another game, another blown fourth quarter as the Golden State Warriors lose their 3rd straight game in a 90-94 loss against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The Dubs offense was out of sync for most of the game, but specifically in the fourth quarter when the team was outscored 16-29 to close this one out. Here’s some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr Discusses the Game

The Warriors’ late game execution has been a problem this season and Tuesday’s matchup was no different. With 1:43 left in the game, the Magic took the lead, 86-85. After that, simple mistakes by the team’s veteran players including Draymond Green helping off the strong side corner leading to an open three, and Klay Thompson fouling a three-point shooter down one point led to the team’s collapse. In his post-game presser, head coach Steve Kerr emphasized that the team needs to clear these mental mistakes and become more disciplined in order to win close games.

Here’s what Steve Kerr had to say following the game:

Steve Kerr discusses what went wrong after yet another loss to a non-playoff team.



Also discusses the play on Andrew Wiggins. pic.twitter.com/gKOzRsh5An — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) March 23, 2022

Kerr: “We have to learn how to win. Right now, we don’t know how to win.” pic.twitter.com/QlA6ICDPy9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 23, 2022

Warriors Players Discuss the Game

In their second game without Stephen Curry, the Warriors looked out of rhythm as they desperately searched for anything that would jumpstart the team’s offense. Jordan Poole once again led the team in scoring with 26 points in 40 minutes, while Otto Porter Jr. played a great game — seemingly grabbing every important rebound on his way to a 14 point, 15 rebound double-double. Other than that, the Dubs had nothing else going on against an Orlando team that was tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference. In his post-game presser, Green emphasized that the Warriors need to be more physical because it is only gets harder once they play better teams in the playoffs.

Here’s what the Warriors players had to say after the game:

Draymond Green: “I think we’re playing soft. We’re playing stupid. We’re just not playing good basketball, and we’re getting punked.” pic.twitter.com/qSbZmtvFd6 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 23, 2022

Kevon Looney: “I feel like we’re playing hard but we’re just not playing smart.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 23, 2022

Looney: “We’re better than that. We got a lot of high IQ guys on our team.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 23, 2022

Jordan Poole: “We got to find ways to capitalize down the stretch.” — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) March 23, 2022

Jordan Poole said he bumped knees with Gary Harris on that third quarter play where he went down and limped off: "I'm good. It hurt. I'm fine." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 23, 2022

Recap

This loss brings the Warriors to 47-25 on the season, good enough for the 3rd seed in the West. They still trail the Memphis Grizzlies by 2 games for the second seed and lead the 4th place Utah Jazz by 2 games. The Warriors will continue their road trip with the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday in a matchup against the Miami Heat.