How to watch Warriors at Heat

The Golden State Warriors will face off against the Miami Heat for their 73rd game of the season. The game will be played at 4:30pm PT in Miami and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA League Pass.

Golden State is on a 3-game losing streak after falling to the Orlando Magic by a score of 90-94 last night. Meanwhile, Miami is coming off a loss of their own after a 106-113 defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. The Warriors and Heat most recent game was on January 3rd, 2022 which resulted in a 115-108 Warriors win.

The Warriors first game of this back-to-back was yet another example of the team’s season-long struggle to finish close games. Golden State needed more from their veteran players as two of the bigger mistakes came from Draymond Green and Klay Thompson with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Green helped on a Cole Anthony drive that left Mo Bamba open in the strong-side corner for the go-ahead three. Thompson was once again called for fouling a three-point shooter resulting in the Magic going up by 4 points. There were other things including illegal screens, bad fouls, and missed open shot opportunities, but regardless, the Warriors fourth quarter woes continued.

The Dubs move on to play the Heat who hold the 1st seed in the Eastern Conference. Miami is 6th in net rating this season including the 4th best defensive rating and the 12th best offensive rating. It will be an uphill battle as they take on the number one team in the conference without the services of several key players who are out due to rest.

On the second night of a back-to-back, Klay, Draymond, and Otto are out. The full list: pic.twitter.com/Pt3d6tyzjA — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) March 23, 2022

With this news, it looks like it will be another opportunity for the young Dubs to spark some momentum for the Warriors during this losing streak.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney

Heat: Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker, Bam Adebayo

Regular Season Game #73

Who: Golden State Warriors (47 - 25) at Miami Heat (47 - 25)

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA League Pass (available on fuboTV)