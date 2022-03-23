Warriors resting Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Otto Porter Jr. against Heat

The sliding Golden State Warriors will be without several key contributors on Wednesday’s matchup against the Miami Heat. According to a report by The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors will be resting Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Otto Porter Jr after all three played significant minutes in Tuesday’s 94-90 loss to the Magic.

Already playing shorthanded while Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, and James Wiseman remain out with injuries, Golden State’s rotation will be even shorter on Wednesday. Thompson, Green, and Porter have all missed significant time this season recovering from various injuries. With the playoffs on the horizon, the Warriors do not want to take any chances.

The Warriors recent skid is coming at the worst possible time. Down several of their best players, the responsibility will fall on Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and the rest of the available Dubs tonight as they try to get back on track against the Heat.