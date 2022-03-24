 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Steve Kerr praises the Warriors ‘competitive fire’ in upset win over the Heat

Postgame Roundup: See what the Warriors had to say following their win against the Heat on Wednesday night.

By Ricko Mendoza
/ new
Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors beat the Miami Heat on Wednesday night by a score of 118-104. Despite being down several key players on this second night of a back-to-back, the Warriors pulled off the upset against the number one team in the East. Here’s some of the highlights from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr Discusses the Game

Whenever the Warriors decide to rest their veterans, the young Dubs always rise to the occasion, and this game was no different. They played with high energy all night and were able to keep pace with one of the best teams in the league. Head coach Steve Kerr was urging his team to compete and be more physical, and he got exactly that from them on Wednesday.

Here’s Steve Kerr talking about the game:

Players Discuss the Game

Jordan Poole led the team in scoring with 30 points, while Jonathan Kuminga played a great overall game (fouling out aside) finishing as a team high +26 in 30 minutes of play. Andrew Wiggins helped sparked a 19-0 run to start the third quarter by scoring 8 consecutive points. Gary Payton’s defense and Damion Lee’s offense provided exactly what the team needed from them off the bench. In the end, with seven players on the Warriors roster out for this game, it was going to take a team effort to win and fortunately, Golden State was able to deliver.

Here’s what the Warriors’ players had to say following the game:

Quote of the Night

The quotes of the night belongs to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole. After a disappointing stretch of games this past week, it’s nice to see the Warriors happy and cheering each other on:

*Bonus Quote:

One of the bigger moments from Wednesday’s game was a heated argument between Heat star Jimmy Butler and their head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Here’s Spoelstra explaining what happened:

Recap

With this win, the Warriors snap their 3-game winning streak and move to 48-25 on the season. With less than 10 games remaining in the regular season, Golden State still trails the Memphis Grizzlies by 2 games. The good news is that they increased their lead on the Utah Jazz to 3 games. Up next, the Warriors will continue their road trip with a Friday matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...