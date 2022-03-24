Steph Curry and his injured foot won’t be re-evaluated for another week, but the Golden State Warriors got some almost-good almost-news today about one of their absent veteran leaders.

Some notable news: Andre Iguodala has been upgraded to questionable for the Warriors tomorrow in Atlanta. He’s missed the last 19 games for the Warriors. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 24, 2022

Yes, Andre Iguodala is sort of maybe almost probably ready to return from his six-week absence from the Warriors, since he played six minutes in a February 7th game in Oklahoma City. This means his injury isn’t so severe to make him “out,” or even “doubtful” for the Hawks game, but it still hasn’t improved to “probable.” The injury designation is still “ambiguous,” and the extent of his back soreness is “debatable,” but we can clearly assume Iguodala’s playing time is “indeterminate,” his role in the rotation “provisional,” his fitness for the post-season “hypothetical” and his ability to play more than six minutes “dubious.” We’d be “suspicious” of a “problematic” minutes limit as well.

Iguodala has been a great leader for the team even on the sidelines this season, and an invaluable mentor for the Warriors young players. He’s also unfortunately been a leader when it comes to back problems, with Draymond Green, Otto Porter Jr., and Nemanja Bjelica all missing time due to issues with their own backs. Before his current 19-game absence, the 2015 Finals MVP had missed eight games in a row, since he played 31 minutes in an overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Warriors’ decision not to foul up three with seconds remaining had far-reaching consequences, beyond just the one game.

We can expect the Warriors to ease Iguodala back into the lineup, maybe play a few second quarter minutes if he truly does return on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. Maybe he’ll even play a few minutes in the Memphis game on Monday, after giving his back two days rest. But the priority with Andre has always been to have him ready for the playoffs, so it might be safer to give him another two weeks off after this one. He can sleep in a hyperbaric chamber, get lots of massages, maybe get his fluids replaced by one of Joe Lacob’s blood boys, and make cryptic comments to the media to amuse himself. And then win Finals MVP even though Steph Curry deserved it more.