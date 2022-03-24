Preview: Golden State heads to Atlanta to face Hawks

The Golden State Warriors just knocked off the top of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket when they completed a season sweep of the #1 seeded Miami Heat Wednesday night. That big win came on the road without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, or former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala.

Golden State’s road trip continues as they head to Georgia to face the Atlanta Hawks, a 10th seed at the bottom of the East’s playoff hopefuls. They Dubs still be without Curry, which is a bummer for anyone who was eager to see the two-time MVP continue his All-Star game onslaught on alleged heir apparent Trae Young.

Watch Trae & Giannis turn around in utter disbelief to what they just witnessed by Steph Curry ‍ pic.twitter.com/ayPd5ZVOS3 — S34 (@shaqxii) February 21, 2022

Young is averaging 28.1 PPG along with 9.5 assists this season, pretty ridiculous numbers. In the Hawks’ last outing, a 122-101 defeat to the Detroit Pistons, Young scored 21 points.

I look forward to seeing Young and Golden State’s young gunner Jordan Poole putting on a pyrotechnics display. Poole has been on a tear this season and is doing a quality approximation of Curry’s role in the offense as an initiator and scorer.

I am loving the Jordan Poole experience. He’s averaging 28.3 points on 20.5 shots plus 5.3 assists in his last four games. And it’s 11-straight games with 20+ points.



Warriors are only 1-3, and still no Steph Curry but it’s amazing to see what Poole can do when fed the ball pic.twitter.com/Xda9Mnh9tG — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 24, 2022

Golden State expects to get Thompson and Green back for this contest, and there’s a chance we may see the return of Iguodala per Anthony Slater:

Some notable news: Andre Iguodala has been upgraded to questionable for the Warriors tomorrow in Atlanta. He’s missed the last 19 games for the Warriors. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 24, 2022

Golden State is +110 on the moneyline per Draft Kings.

Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks

March 25th, 2022 | 4:30 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV | Listen: 95.7 The Game