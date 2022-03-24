 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Preview: Golden State heads to Atlanta to face Hawks

Poole vs Young is must see TV.

By Daniel Hardee
Atlanta Hawks v Golden State Warriors Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors just knocked off the top of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket when they completed a season sweep of the #1 seeded Miami Heat Wednesday night. That big win came on the road without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, or former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala.

Golden State’s road trip continues as they head to Georgia to face the Atlanta Hawks, a 10th seed at the bottom of the East’s playoff hopefuls. They Dubs still be without Curry, which is a bummer for anyone who was eager to see the two-time MVP continue his All-Star game onslaught on alleged heir apparent Trae Young.

Young is averaging 28.1 PPG along with 9.5 assists this season, pretty ridiculous numbers. In the Hawks’ last outing, a 122-101 defeat to the Detroit Pistons, Young scored 21 points.

I look forward to seeing Young and Golden State’s young gunner Jordan Poole putting on a pyrotechnics display. Poole has been on a tear this season and is doing a quality approximation of Curry’s role in the offense as an initiator and scorer.

Golden State expects to get Thompson and Green back for this contest, and there’s a chance we may see the return of Iguodala per Anthony Slater:

Golden State is +110 on the moneyline per Draft Kings.

Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks

March 25th, 2022 | 4:30 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV | Listen: 95.7 The Game

