SBN Reacts: Do the Warriors stand a chance in the playoffs without Stephen Curry?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Golden State Warriors fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

With less than 10 games left in the regular season, teams are looking to hit their stride as the playoffs quickly approaches them. However, this has been a difficult task for the Golden State Warriors who have struggled mightily to maintain any team continuity this season.

Every time a key player would return to Golden State’s lineup, another player would go down. In Klay Thompson’s first game back, Draymond Green went down with a back injury. Once Green came back, Stephen Curry went down with a strained ligament in his foot.

The basketball gods can be cruel as the timing of these injuries couldn’t have been worse. With that being said, the most impactful injury for the Warriors’ title hopes is Curry’s injury since it occurred as the ramp up for the postseason was about to begin.

Although Curry is expected to be back in time for the playoffs, this season has shown that anything can happen when it comes to injury time frames. So, in a worst-case scenario where Curry isn’t ready in time for the playoffs, can the Warriors win a series without him? According to the latest SBN Reacts survey, only 31% of Warriors fans think that this is actually possible:

Warriors’ fans know that their chances of winning anything significant without No. 30 are very low. The team is 1-2 in their games since Curry’s injury with the offense looking stagnant and out of rhythm. Without the ease of Curry’s gravity pulling away defenders, the team must work harder to find alternative ways to manufacture open shots.

On the positive side, Curry’s absence opened the door for Jordan Poole who continues his fantastic season scoring the ball by leading the team in points over the past 3 games. Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga continues to impress in his rookie season and Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are only getting healthier.

Despite this, the question remains, will this be good enough to win a playoff series without Curry? Let us know what you think down below.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.